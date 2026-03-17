Kelsey Plum's Unrivaled Journey: A Spark for the WNBA Season (2026)

The WNBA's Unrivaled Impact: A Game-Changer for the Sparks?

In the world of women's basketball, the upcoming season promises an exciting journey, especially for the Sparks. While the roster may undergo changes due to the expansion draft and free agency, some key players are set to return, and their impact could be monumental.

Let's dive into the potential game-changer for the Sparks: Kelsey Plum.

Plum, along with Dearica Hamby, Cameron Brink, and Rickea Jackson, is expected to be a cornerstone of the team. With Plum and Hamby potentially re-signing, the Sparks have a clear goal for the 2026 season - make the playoffs. Missing out again would be a blow, especially with such talented players.

Unrivaled: The Perfect Platform for Plum's Growth

Unrivaled presents an incredible opportunity for Plum to elevate her game. She recognizes it as a chance to develop her skills and push her creative boundaries. In her own words, "It's a great opportunity to choose growth or stick with the familiar. The challenge is to be disciplined and set goals for the offseason, and then go out and try them in the game."

Plum aims to improve her ability to navigate screens and enhance her high paint game. If the Sparks can harness Plum's potential, it could be the boost they need to secure a playoff spot.

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Plum's Unrivaled Debut: A Delayed Yet Powerful Start

Plum's journey with Unrivaled began with a delay. Initially set to play in the first season, personal reasons led to her opting out. But when she finally made her debut in January, it was well worth the wait.

In her first game, Plum showcased her skills with 12 points, 5 rebounds, and 4 assists against the Breeze. It was a thrilling matchup against WNBA Rookie of the Year, Paige Bueckers. However, Plum's true brilliance shone in her second game, where she scored an impressive 38 points with efficient shooting, adding 8 rebounds, 11 assists, and 2 steals in a dominant 94-60 win over the Lunar Owls.

The Potential of a Star: Plum's Impact on Phantom

As a talented two-way guard, Plum shares similarities with Chelsea Gray, Allisha Gray, and Brittney Sykes. Her ability to thrive in Unrivaled's unique style of play could be a game-changer. If Plum continues her dominance as one of the best offensive guards, alongside Aliyah Boston, Phantom could achieve great success.

So, will the Sparks make the playoffs with Plum's leadership? And how far can Phantom go with Plum's talent? These are questions that will keep basketball enthusiasts engaged. What are your thoughts? Feel free to share your predictions and opinions in the comments!