Kelly Hoppen's Morning Routine: Healthy Habits & Design Inspiration (2026)

In this exclusive glimpse into the life of renowned interior designer Kelly Hoppen, we uncover the secrets behind her disciplined approach to health and wellness. From her early morning workouts to her clever culinary tricks, Kelly's routine is a fascinating blend of precision and indulgence.

The Power of Preparation

Kelly's weekends in the Cotswolds are well-planned affairs. She prepares her meals in advance, ensuring a balanced diet even when she's away from her primary base in West London. Her freezer is a treasure trove of neatly chopped vegetables, ready to be transformed into nutritious meals. This level of preparation showcases Kelly's dedication to her health and her love for cooking, despite her aversion to the preparation process itself.

Hydration and Hydration

One of the first things that catches the eye in Kelly's fridge is her stash of Dash flavoured water. Celebrity nutritionist Gabriela Peacock highlights the importance of hydration, suggesting that adding flavour to water can make it more enjoyable. Kelly's fridge also reveals a well-stocked wine collection, a reminder that moderation is key, especially when coupled with proper hydration.

Sneaky Kale Tricks

A funny revelation is Kelly's strategy for serving kale to her partner, John Gardiner. Despite his dislike for the vegetable, Kelly finds a clever way to incorporate it into their meals by steaming and seasoning it, thus disguising its identity. This playful approach to healthy eating is both entertaining and inspiring.

A Balanced Breakfast

Kelly's breakfast choices are a study in balance. She opts for seed toast with mushrooms and gluten-free muesli made with oats and seeds. Gabriela Peacock suggests adding nuts to her porridge, further boosting the nutritional value of her morning meal. This attention to detail showcases Kelly's commitment to a healthy lifestyle.

Indulgences and Discipline

While Kelly enjoys treats like dark chocolate and M&S Walnut Whips, her disciplined fitness routine keeps her on track. She rises early, five days a week, for a rigorous workout regimen that includes weights and Pilates. This balance between indulgence and discipline is a key takeaway from Kelly's lifestyle.

Travel and Inspiration

Travel plays a significant role in Kelly's life and work. She draws inspiration from the architecture of New York and the Italian island of Capri, which influences her design aesthetic. Even when travelling, she maintains her healthy eating habits, opting for steamed fish, rice, and vegetables in Asia. However, she allows herself the occasional indulgence, especially when visiting New York.

Dream Clients and Culinary Delights

When asked about her dream clients, Kelly reveals her desire to design a home for Beyoncé. She believes that designing for big personalities presents unique challenges, which she embraces as a typical Leo. Her go-to restaurant, London's River Cafe, offers dishes like grilled squid with rocket and chilli and lemon polenta cake, which she raves about.

In conclusion, Kelly Hoppen's lifestyle is a testament to the power of balance. Her disciplined approach to fitness and health is seamlessly integrated with her love for indulgent treats and culinary creativity. This exclusive glimpse into her world offers valuable insights into the importance of preparation, hydration, and finding joy in the little culinary tricks that make healthy living more enjoyable.