Keith Thurman Can Re-Establish Himself as a Top Fighter Against Sebastian Fundora (2026)

Keith Thurman is poised to reclaim his status as a leading contender in the boxing world as he prepares to face Sebastian Fundora.

Los Angeles – In the unpredictable realm of boxing, a 37-year-old former unified welterweight champion like Keith Thurman knows all too well how quickly fortunes can change.

When WBC junior-middleweight champion Sebastian Fundora faced a hand injury that led to the postponement of their anticipated October title fight against Thurman, there were numerous potential opponents available, any of whom could have left Thurman out of the mix entirely.

In a division brimming with talent, Fundora, who boasts a record of 23 wins, 1 loss, and 1 draw (with 15 knockouts), along with his promoter Premier Boxing Champions, might have opted for unbeaten WBC interim champion Vergil Ortiz Jr., the rising star Jaron "Boots" Ennis, or veteran fighters like Jermell Charlo or Errol Spence Jr.

However, loyalty—a quality that can be hard to come by in boxing—prevailed.

So there stood Thurman, whose record is 31 wins and 1 loss (23 KOs), on stage at the Avalon Theater Wednesday afternoon, promoting his upcoming pay-per-view event scheduled for March 28 at the renowned MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Winning this match could very well secure Thurman's place in the Hall of Fame, thanks to victories over notable fighters like Danny Garcia, Shawn Porter, and Mario Barrios, with his only setback being a narrow defeat to the legendary eight-division champion Manny Pacquiao.

"From the start, I was told, ‘We want this fight,’" Thurman remarked, referencing the support from Al Haymon, the head of PBC, and Tom Brown, head of TGB Promotions. "Sure, it's natural to feel some doubt—wondering, ‘What’s going on?’—but Al has always treated me right.

Having been part of PBC since its inception, I was relieved when they confirmed, ‘We want this fight.’"

Indeed, Thurman was the very first fighter to headline a PBC event, back in 2015, where he delivered an impressive performance against former two-division champion Robert Guerrero, winning by unanimous decision at the MGM Grand.

Still, Thurman faced uncertainty throughout the holiday season and into early 2026, waiting for official word about the fight's re-scheduling.

"It was challenging to know when everything would be set," Thurman shared. "I took some time off to enjoy the holidays with my family in Florida, especially since we welcomed a new child in December. Look at us now—under eight weeks away from making this exciting bout happen!"

Standing at 5’9” and half, Thurman is gearing up for a significant challenge against Fundora, who is not only younger but also rapidly improving. Fundora had a spectacular 2025, stopping both Chordale Booker and former champion Tim Tszyu before Thurman’s initial match was postponed.

Given Fundora's height of 6’6”, Thurman has enlisted the help of three sparring partners who are all over 6’4” tall and adjusted his heavy bag to ensure his uppercuts are practiced at the correct elevation.

He even printed T-shirts featuring a cartoon axe slicing through a tree, playfully titled "Timber!" He handed one to Fundora, who merely smiled and replied, "We’ll see."

On Wednesday, Thurman acknowledged the depth of his commitment to PBC, noting that it was his own injury in 2024 that allowed Fundora to step in as a replacement for Tszyu, ultimately capturing the WBC and WBO titles in a thrilling fight that marked the first Prime Video PBC pay-per-view event.

"I’ve been involved with this organization for so long. It’s not just about how I talk to fans or promote a fight... Keith Thurman delivers. The excitement has always been there," he emphasized. "The skills I bring into the ring are what people want to witness."

Perhaps most crucially, the seasoned fighter has earned this opportunity to secure a victory that could pave his way into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in Canastota, New York.

"Not only is Sebastian Fundora an exceptional fighter, but can he truly be considered the people's champion?" Thurman posed. "If we aim to elevate boxing to greatness once again, now is my moment to shine."

Thurman expressed enthusiasm at the idea of finally pursuing a long-awaited showdown with former three-belt champion Spence, especially after facing accusations of avoiding him during the peak of their respective careers. Additionally, former undisputed 154-pound champion Charlo is currently preparing for a comeback after his fight with Canelo Alvarez in 2024.

"This is a pivotal moment where I can reclaim my status as a world champion—a champion who has achieved so much," Thurman stated. "Even as I age, there is still an opportunity to reaffirm my legacy, which is truly remarkable.

No matter the outcome on March 28—win, lose, or draw—this is boxing. One must always acknowledge the risks when stepping into the ring."

And the uncertainty can be even more pronounced when waiting on others to finalize your next career move.

"It's a tough situation. Boxing isn't a team sport," Thurman explained. "All of us are striving to be the best in the world. That's a tall order. Yet, for some reason, we have a passion for it, and I'm determined to make it happen.

"This is a momentous occasion in the making. Don’t miss it on March 28!"

Haymon’s support for Thurman comes amid ongoing legal troubles involving Floyd Mayweather Jr., the biggest star Haymon ever managed, who is suing Showtime in California over claims of misappropriated funds exceeding $300 million from Mayweather’s earnings between 2013 and 2017.

Thurman admitted he hasn't delved deeply into the lawsuit's specifics but described the situation as unfortunate.

"You’ve made over $800 million, yet somehow you need more money... it’s hard to maintain such a lifestyle. Having numerous cars, large homes, an entourage, and constantly traveling the globe—buying $1.5 million watches doesn’t come cheap..." Thurman remarked on Mayweather's extravagant lifestyle.

"All I can say is... these are what you might call 'rich people problems.'"