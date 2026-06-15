Keir Starmer's Surprise Visit to Gorton and Denton: Labour vs. Reform Battle Ahead of By-Election (2026)

Sir Keir Starmer's unexpected visit to Gorton and Denton, just days before the by-election, has sparked curiosity and debate. In a statement that could ruffle some feathers, Starmer described the upcoming election as a 'straight fight between Labour and Reform'. This bold assertion raises questions about the dynamics of the race and the potential impact on the local community. But here's where it gets controversial... Starmer's visit and his comments have ignited a discussion about the Labour Party's chances and the significance of the by-election in Gorton and Denton. The Manchester Evening News caught up with him, seeking insights into Labour's strategy and the decision to block Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham from standing for MP. Starmer's response was intriguing, focusing on the qualities of his chosen candidate, Angeliki Stogia, and the importance of unity over division. He emphasized the values of the Labour Party, contrasting them with the 'toxic division' of Reform. However, the article also highlights a potential counterpoint. Some polls suggest that Labour is currently trailing behind Reform UK and the Green Party, raising concerns about their footing in what was once considered a safe seat. This has led to a discussion about the Conservative Party's impact during their time in power, with Starmer accusing them of 'absolutely nothing' for the constituency. The article further delves into the Green Party's drug legalization policy, which Starmer deemed 'disgusting'. He warned voters that supporting the Green Party could inadvertently benefit Reform UK. This controversial interpretation invites readers to consider the implications of their vote and the potential consequences for the community. So, what do you think? Do you agree with Starmer's assessment of the race, or do you have a different perspective? Share your thoughts in the comments below and let's continue the conversation!