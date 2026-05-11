Keir Starmer's Plan: Scrapping 'Delay Pay' for Late Trains? (2026)

A bold move is being considered by the UK government that could leave rail passengers feeling short-changed. The potential scrapping of 'delay repay' refunds for late trains is a controversial proposal that has sparked debate and concern.

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander is reportedly evaluating plans to reduce the compensation given to passengers affected by delayed services. While framed as a simplification measure, with uniform refund terms for all passengers, there's a catch. Insiders admit that this standardization could lead to reduced compensation for certain routes.

The government is considering a "levelling down" approach, potentially aligning all services with LNER's existing policy, which offers no refunds for delays under 30 minutes. Currently, most train companies provide a quarter of the fare back for delays between 15 and 29 minutes, with half for disruptions under an hour, and full reimbursement for longer delays. However, some firms, like LNER and CrossCountry, already operate with a less generous scheme.

But here's where it gets controversial: the financial impact of these refunds is significant. Passengers claimed £138 million during the 2023/24 financial year. As nationalization progresses, these costs will shift from private companies to the public sector, prompting a closer look at the fiscal implications.

The government could pair these reduced payouts with Labour's manifesto commitment to introduce automatic compensation across the network. Currently, passengers face a cumbersome process, often deterring them from claiming.

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The Transport Salaried Staffs' Association has voiced strong opposition, with General Secretary Maryam Eslamdoust stating, "We argued for public ownership to raise standards, ensuring reliability, fair compensation, and decent terms for transport workers. This means better, not worse, and certainly not a race to the bottom."

Labour's transport manifesto, published before the 2024 general election, pledged to roll out "ticketing innovations like automatic compensation" across the network. With Great British Railways expected to operate nearly half of all rail journeys by June, and nationalization set to complete by October 2027, the timing of this proposal is critical.

The popularity of claiming has grown, with applications for 15 to 29-minute delays nearly doubling from 18% in 2018 to 35% in 2023.

The Department for Transport declined to comment directly, stating, "We do not comment on speculation."

So, will this proposal go ahead, leaving passengers with less compensation for their delayed journeys? And what does this mean for the future of rail travel and passenger rights? These are questions that need answering, and we invite you to share your thoughts and opinions in the comments below.