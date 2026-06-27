Kei Nishikori's Ranking Plunge: A Look at His Injury-Plagued Journey (2026)

The road to the 2026 Australian Open is looking bumpier than a clay court after a rainstorm. Several top players are facing injury woes, casting a shadow over the first Grand Slam of the year.

Jack Draper, currently ranked 10th in the world, has already withdrawn due to an ongoing arm injury. Adding to the concern is Joao Fonseca, who is struggling with a back injury and was forced to pull out of the Brisbane International. Former world number one Karolina Pliskova is also a doubt for the Australian Open, and now, a former US Open finalist has joined this growing list of injured players.

Kei Nishikori's ranking has plummeted after retiring from his first match of the year. Nishikori, a former world number four, once famously defeated Novak Djokovic on his way to reaching the US Open final in 2014. However, the Japanese star has battled numerous physical setbacks since then. He underwent hip surgery in 2022 and has also dealt with ankle and knee issues. These problems caused Nishikori to fall to as low as world number 581 in 2024.

But here's where it gets controversial... Despite these setbacks, Nishikori has shown flashes of his former brilliance. He reached the quarterfinals of the Canadian Open and won an ATP Challenger title in 2024, allowing him to climb back into the top 60 in the world rankings. Sadly, after another injury-plagued season in 2025, Nishikori ended the year outside the top 150.

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Nishikori reached the final of the Hong Kong Open last year but chose not to return to the event, instead starting his season at a Challenger tournament in Canberra. In his first match of the 2026 season, he was forced to retire early in the second set against Vit Kopriva, trailing 6-1, 2-2.

The exact reason for Nishikori's retirement is unclear, but it coincided with him losing 165 ranking points from his Hong Kong final appearance. As a result, Nishikori has dropped another 82 spots and is now ranked 238th in the world.

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What is next for Kei Nishikori?

The lack of clarity on the severity of Nishikori’s injury is concerning, especially with the Australian Open approaching. And this is the part most people miss... Because of his ranking, Nishikori doesn't have the luxury of direct entry into the main draw and will need to play qualifying at the Australian Open, where he has reached the quarterfinals four times.

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Australian Open qualifying begins on Monday, January 12, with the main draw starting on Sunday, January 18. If he's unable to compete, it will mark the fourth consecutive major he has withdrawn from, following the US Open, Wimbledon, and Roland Garros last year.

What are your thoughts on Nishikori's situation? Do you think he can make a comeback? Let us know in the comments below!