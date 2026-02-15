Kegworth Air Disaster: Eyewitness Accounts & Impact (2026)

Kegworth Air Disaster: A Medic's Enduring Memory

By Will Jefford

East Midlands

In the aftermath of the Kegworth air disaster, a brave ambulance worker, Pat Withers, recounted her harrowing experience, vividly recalling the scene 37 years later. As one of the first responders, she arrived at the scene of the crash, where a British Midland flight had plummeted onto the M1 in Leicestershire due to an engine failure.

The tragedy claimed the lives of 47 passengers and left 74 seriously injured. Ms. Withers described the sight of the wreckage as 'horrific'. The Boeing 737, en route from Heathrow to Aldergrove, Belfast's main airport, encountered a critical issue with its left engine, leading to a desperate attempt at an emergency landing at East Midlands Airport. However, the pilots made a fatal mistake, shutting down the wrong engine, and the plane crashed just short of its intended destination.

Mrs. Withers, a resident of Great Glen, Leicestershire, recounted her initial response to the emergency call. She was parked at the Leicester Forest East services when the call came in, and her initial reaction was one of shock. As she approached the scene, the gravity of the situation became apparent.

"I could see a broken plane on the embankment as we pulled up," she recalled. "I remember standing on the wing and putting my head inside. It was so quiet, with no one screaming or shouting. It was eerily quiet. There was no hysteria, and that threw me. You just started doing your job."

The immediate response from the local community and those driving on the M1 was one of selflessness. Rescuers worked tirelessly over several hours, crawling through the wreckage to save those who had survived. Mrs. Withers' shift extended beyond her scheduled end time, as she ferried injured passengers to hospitals in Nottingham and Leicester.

The emotional toll of the event lingered with her. "I got home and had to sit with a drink, trying to process what had happened," she said. "I couldn't sleep when I got home. Even now, I can still see the plane. When I drive up the motorway, I automatically look at the spot. If I've gone up with family, I tell them that's where it happened. It's just horrific when you think about what all those people went through."

A new documentary, available on BBC iPlayer and BBC One Northern Ireland, delves into the story of the crash, featuring testimonies from other responders. Jeremy Noon, who was working for the Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service at the time, shared his experience of entering the wreckage to assist those trapped by crumpled floor panels. He described the quiet and strange atmosphere inside the plane, with no signs of panic or distress.

The investigation into the crash revealed a critical error. The engine damage was caused by a fan blade that had cracked and loosened due to fatigue. The pilots, Captain Kevin Hunt and First Officer David McClelland, had incorrectly identified the failing engine and lacked proper training on the recently-redesigned cockpit instruments, particularly the vibration indicators. Despite their hasty and ill-considered responses, they were dismissed by British Midland.

This tragic incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of thorough training and the potential consequences of human error in high-stakes situations.