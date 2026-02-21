Get ready for a thrilling adventure with Keanu Reeves in the upcoming sci-fi thriller, 'Shiver,' set for a summer 2027 release. Directed by Tim Miller (known for 'Deadpool' and 'Terminator: Dark Fate'), the film promises an edge-of-your-seat experience. But here's where it gets intriguing: 'Shiver' takes inspiration from 'Edge of Tomorrow' and 'The Shallows,' blending elements of time loops and intense action. Imagine a smuggler's perilous journey in the Caribbean Sea, surrounded by deadly mercenaries and bloodthirsty sharks, all while trapped in a time loop! It's a unique premise that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats. With a stellar cast and crew, including producer Matthew Vaughn and screenwriter Ian Shorr, 'Shiver' is poised to be a blockbuster hit. But it's not the only exciting project for Keanu Reeves. He's also set to return as John Wick in 'Chapter 5,' explore the animated world of 'John Wick' in a prequel, and bring the comic book character BRZRKR to life. And for fans of the supernatural, 'Constantine 2' is on the horizon. So, mark your calendars for a summer filled with action, suspense, and Keanu Reeves' iconic charm!
Keanu Reeves Stars in Sci-Fi Thriller 'Shiver' — Release Date & Details 2027 (2026)
