KC Baseball Milestones: From Nolan Ryan's No-Hitter to the 2014 AL Wild Card Game (2026)

KC Milestones, Part II: A Journey Through the Royals' History

This installment delves into the Kansas City Royals' rich history, highlighting pivotal moments that shaped their legacy. From the team's relocation to the state-of-the-art Royals Stadium in 1973 to the thrilling 2014 playoff run, each chapter showcases the team's resilience and impact on the city.

The Royals' New Home and Nolan Ryan's No-Hitter

In 1973, the Royals moved into the newly constructed Royals Stadium, a state-of-the-art facility. The team's first highlight came on May 15, 1973, when Nolan Ryan, just 26 years old, threw his first career no-hitter against the Royals. Ryan, already in his seventh big league season, showcased his dominance, striking out 12 batters while throwing 132 pitches.

The All-Star Game and National League Dominance

Two months later, on July 24, 1973, Royals Stadium hosted the 44th annual Major League All-Star Game. The American League squad, featuring Amos Otis, John Mayberry, and Cookie Rojas, put on a show. Otis and Mayberry started the game, with Otis contributing an RBI single in the second inning. The highlight was Johnny Bench's massive solo home run in the fourth, one of the longest ever hit in the stadium.

Steve Busby's No-Hitters and the 1985 World Series

Steve Busby, the Royals' pitcher, threw the team's first no-hitters in 1977, but both were on the road. Jim Colborn, another Royals pitcher, threw the first no-hitter in Royals Stadium in 1977, showcasing his skills against the Texas Rangers. The 1985 World Series, however, is remembered for Game 7, where the Royals clinched their first World Championship.

Bret Saberhagen's Signature Moments

Bret Saberhagen, a Royals legend, delivered signature moments. On August 26, 1991, he pitched a no-hitter, scattering five hits over nine innings. His performance against the Chicago White Sox was remarkable, as he retired 14 of the next 15 batters.

Paul Molitor's 3,000th Hit

Paul Molitor, the Royals' player, achieved a milestone on September 16, 1996, when he collected his 3,000th career hit in Kansas City. Facing José Rosado, Molitor stroked a fifth-inning triple, a moment celebrated by his family and the crowd.

The 2012 All-Star Game and Melky Cabrera's Trade

The 2012 All-Star Game, hosted by Kansas City, saw the Royals trade Melky Cabrera to the San Francisco Giants for pitcher Jonathan Sánchez. The game itself was forgettable, with the National League winning 8-0. However, the real drama unfolded the night before, during the Home Run Derby.

The Home Run Derby and the Royals' Passion

The Royals' fans showed their passion during the Home Run Derby, booing Robinson Canó, who had promised to include a Royals player but changed his mind. The fans' anger was palpable, and Canó's performance suffered, earning him a new villain in Kansas City.

Miguel Cabrera's Triple Crown

In 2012, Miguel Cabrera, a great hitter, clinched the Triple Crown, the first in the American League since 1967. His performance, including a home run in the first game and two RBIs in the second, was celebrated by the fans.

The 2014 Playoffs and the Royals' Triumph

The 2014 playoffs marked a turning point for the Royals. After 29 years, they made a winner-take-all showdown, facing the Oakland Athletics. The Royals' resilience and teamwork led to a thrilling victory, igniting a streak of success that continued into the 2015 season.