Kawhi Leonard's 55-Point Career-High! Clippers vs Pistons NBA Highlights (2026)

Kawhi Leonard's Historic Performance Leads LA Clippers to Victory

Kawhi Leonard had a historic night, scoring a career-high 55 points to lead the Los Angeles Clippers to a 112-99 victory over the Detroit Pistons. This performance matched the team record for most points in a game, set by his teammate James Harden just last month. Leonard's outstanding display was a testament to his exceptional skills and determination, especially for a 34-year-old player.

Harden contributed 28 points, and Nicolas Batum added 12 points, ensuring the Clippers' fourth consecutive win and their best streak of the season. This winning streak has been a significant improvement from their earlier struggles.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Lakers snapped their three-game losing streak with a dominant 125-101 win over the Sacramento Kings. Luka Doncic showcased his shooting prowess, making five three-pointers en route to 34 points. LeBron James, despite exiting the game with a back injury, still managed to score 24 points. The 40-year-old's collision with DeMar DeRozan highlighted the physicality of the game.

The Toronto Raptors, Washington Wizards, and Portland Trailblazers also secured wins on Sunday, adding to the excitement of the NBA season. In the Western Conference, the Oklahoma City Thunder maintained their lead with a convincing 129-104 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers.

These results demonstrate the intense competition and the high-performing players in the NBA, leaving fans eagerly anticipating the next big game.