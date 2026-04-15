Kawhi Leonard Drops 41 Points as Clippers Dominate Timberwolves | NBA Highlights (2026)

In a dazzling display of skill, Kawhi Leonard poured in an impressive 41 points and snagged eight rebounds, leading the Los Angeles Clippers to a decisive 115-96 victory over the struggling Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday night in Minneapolis.

Adding to the Clippers' success, John Collins contributed 15 points on an efficient 6-of-9 shooting performance, while Yanic Konan Niederhauser matched that score with another 15 points of his own. The turning point for Los Angeles came when they unleashed a dominant 17-3 run to close out the third quarter, effectively sealing their control of the game.

On the opposing side, Anthony Edwards was the standout for Minnesota, finishing with 23 points, while Julius Randle added 17. The Timberwolves have now suffered three losses in their last four games, all against teams with sub-.500 records, which raises concerns about their current form. Compounding their issues, Minnesota struggled significantly from beyond the arc, hitting only 8 of their 33 three-point attempts, and they were plagued by turnovers, committing 20. This loss marked just the second time this season that the Timberwolves failed to reach the 100-point mark.

Making his debut with the Timberwolves after a trade from the Chicago Bulls, Ayo Dosunmu contributed 11 points and recorded two steals, showing promise in his new role despite the team's overall struggles.

The Timberwolves entered this matchup reeling from one of their most disappointing losses of the season, where they squandered an 18-point lead in the second half during a home game against the New Orleans Pelicans. This trend of inconsistency has been troubling for a team hoping to establish a strong foothold in the league.

The first half of the game mirrored Minnesota's ongoing challenges, as Leonard dominated the court, scoring 24 points and fueling an 18-2 run that gave the Clippers a solid 54-42 lead at halftime. The Timberwolves' shooting woes continued, managing just 3 of 18 from three-point range and committing 13 turnovers before the break. Edwards, in particular, struggled, failing to hit any of his six attempts from beyond the arc and leading the team with four turnovers in the first half.

Interestingly, the Clippers played without their two significant recent acquisitions from the trade deadline. Darius Garland, who joined from the Cleveland Cavaliers in the James Harden trade, was sidelined due to a sprained big toe on his right foot. Additionally, Bennedict Mathurin, who was acquired from the Indiana Pacers, was announced to be making his debut with the Clippers on Tuesday in Houston, delaying his impact on the team.

Looking ahead, the Clippers are set to face the Houston Rockets on Tuesday night, while the Timberwolves will host the Atlanta Hawks on Monday evening.

What do you think about the Timberwolves' recent performance? Are they capable of turning things around, or is this indicative of deeper issues within the team? Share your thoughts!