Katy Steding's Journey: The Return of Portland Fire to the WNBA (2026)

The Power of Portland's Basketball Legacy: A Hometown Hero's Perspective

In the world of professional basketball, dreams often come true, and for Katy Steding, her journey began in the heart of Oregon. Growing up in Lake Oswego, Steding's passion for the game knew no bounds, and her story is an inspiring one for basketball enthusiasts and aspiring athletes alike.

A Dream Realized in Portland

Katy Steding's professional basketball dream took shape with the Portland Power, a team that left an indelible mark on the city's sports landscape. "Pro basketball in Portland was a lifelong dream come true," Steding shared with The Oregonian/OregonLive. The team's impact extended beyond the court, inspiring a new generation of young athletes in Oregon to pursue their basketball aspirations.

The Impact of Role Models

Steding, now an assistant coach at Stanford, understands the importance of role models in sports. "Young women need players to look up to and emulate," she emphasized. Her own journey, from Lake Oswego High School to Stanford and Team USA, serves as a testament to the power of inspiration.

A Community's Embrace

What made Steding's time with the Portland Power extra special was the unwavering support of the community. "We had the most incredible fans," she recalled. "Loyal, supportive, and engaged, they were always on our side." This community spirit, she believes, is what made the team so beloved and successful.

A Legacy of Women's Sports

The Portland Power's success in the early days of women's professional basketball set a precedent. "It was a time when we could truly own Portland women's basketball and, by extension, women's sports," Steding explained. The team's popularity, coupled with the city's love for women's sports, created an environment where female athletes thrived.

The Return of the Fire

As the Portland Fire prepares to make its WNBA debut in 2026, Steding sees a bright future for women's basketball in Oregon. "The Portland community's appetite for professional women's sports is insatiable. The more opportunities we have to see women excel, the better," she said. This return to the WNBA stage is a testament to the enduring legacy of the Portland Power and the city's passion for the game.

A Hometown Connection

For Steding, Oregon will always be home. "It's my favorite place to be," she affirmed. Her deep roots in the state, from her high school days to her coaching career, showcase her commitment to the community. As an assistant coach at Stanford, she has worked closely with fellow Oregonian Cameron Brink, further strengthening her connection to the state's sports community.

A Thought-Provoking Question

As we reflect on Steding's journey and the impact of the Portland Power, it's worth considering: How can we continue to foster and support women's sports at the professional and youth levels? Share your thoughts and let's spark a conversation about the future of women's basketball!