KATSEYE's Grammy Performance & Super Bowl LX Ad: What's Next for the Pop Group? (2026)

In a captivating segment on NBC's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the talented members of KATSEYE took center stage to share insights about their recent Grammy experience, their highly anticipated Super Bowl LX advertisement, and much more.

Just days after making waves with their electrifying performance at the 68th Grammy Awards, the Grammy-nominated pop sensation KATSEYE, consisting of Daniela Avanzini, Lara Raj, Manon Bannerman, Megan Skiendiel, Sophia Laforteza, and Yoonchae Jeung, appeared on the late-night talk show. During their chat with host Jimmy Fallon, they reflected on what it was like to be both nominees and performers at such a prestigious event. An intriguing highlight was their mention of the invaluable advice they received from Mel C of the Spice Girls just before their inaugural show, which surely helped them navigate the pressures of the spotlight. Moreover, they hinted at exciting new music on the horizon, sparking curiosity among their fans.

The episode also featured appearances by actor Ethan Hawke and NFL star Myles Garrett, along with a musical performance by Nick Jonas, making it a star-studded affair. The excitement didn’t end there; KATSEYE shared some intriguing details about their upcoming State Farm advertisement for the Super Bowl LX, which involves prominent figures like Danny McBride, Keegan-Michael Key, and Hailee Steinfeld.

See Also TV Show Renewals: Your February 2026 Update

In two follow-up clips released from the show, the group delved into their collaboration with State Farm, answering fan-submitted questions while giving viewers a sneak peek of their choreography from the much-anticipated big-game ad. Additionally, State Farm teased some exclusive content featuring KATSEYE, promising an engaging showcase during the Super Bowl.

Produced by Universal Television, a branch of Universal Studio Group, and Broadway Video, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon is led by executive producer Lorne Michaels, with Chris Miller and Gerard Bradford serving as the show’s producers.

If you found this update enjoyable, don't hesitate to share it across your social media platforms!

For those wanting to keep informed and support the site, consider following Bleeding Cool on Google News for regular updates!