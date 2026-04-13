Katie Price: No Prenup with Lee Andrews? Family Concerns & Her Response | Celebrity News Update (2026)

Katie Price's Love Story: A Quickie Wedding and a Million-Dollar Question

In a recent revelation, Katie Price has opened up about her whirlwind romance and marriage to Lee Andrews, addressing the concerns of her family and fans alike. But here's where it gets controversial...

Despite the speed of their nuptials, Katie has confirmed that she did not sign a prenuptial agreement with Lee. This decision has sparked debate, especially given the allegations surrounding Lee and the concerns over Katie's vast empire.

The former glamour model, now 47, tied the knot with Lee, a businessman, just days after their initial meeting. A series of claims have since emerged, which Lee has denied, but Katie stands firm, presenting 'proof' of her husband's wealth and their new £36 million home in Dubai.

"I understand my family's worries," Katie said. "They've seen me go through so much, and I appreciate their love and concern. But I'm an adult now, and I have to make my own choices. I want to enjoy this moment and my relationship, and I hope they can support me in that."

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Katie's previous statements on YouTube reflect her confidence in her decision. She emphasized her maturity and self-awareness, stating, "I'm not stupid; I know what I'm doing. My happiness is what matters."

But here's the part most people miss: Katie's insistence on her happiness and her right to make choices, regardless of external opinions. It's a bold move, and one that has divided opinions.

So, what do you think? Is Katie's decision a brave step towards happiness, or a risky move that could impact her future? We'd love to hear your thoughts in the comments. This story is a reminder that love and life are complex, and sometimes, there are no easy answers.