Kathie Lee Gifford's Take on 'The View': A Look Back at the Good Old Days (2026)

Table of Contents
The View's Transformation A New Political Agenda The Impact on Viewers A Reflection on Media's Role Conclusion References

In a recent interview, Kathie Lee Gifford, a veteran of daytime talk shows, shared her thoughts on the evolution of 'The View', painting a stark contrast between its past and present. Gifford's commentary highlights a shift from a light-hearted, mannered approach to a more divisive and 'vicious' tone, a transformation she attributes to the show's current political agenda.

The View's Transformation

Gifford reminisced about the days when 'The View' was a platform for casual, everyday conversations, hosted by Barbara Walters and herself. The show's original intent was to discuss topical issues with a female-led cast, but without the aggressive political undertones that define it today.

"I used to do The View when Barbara was on it. Barbara actually told me they planned the show around Regis and me just talking every day about nothing." - Kathie Lee Gifford

A New Political Agenda

The show's transformation is a reflection of the broader cultural and political landscape. With the rise of 'Trump Derangement Syndrome', as Gifford puts it, 'The View' has become a battleground for political ideologies, sacrificing its original, more relaxed format. Gifford believes this shift has led to a decline in manners and an increase in divisiveness.

"We're meaner. People would at least pretend to have some manners. Now there's a viciousness." - Kathie Lee Gifford

The Impact on Viewers

This change in tone has not gone unnoticed by viewers. Gifford notes that the show's current hosts, particularly Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar, seem to be "miserable people" now, a far cry from the more light-hearted and friendly atmosphere of the past. The show's new political focus seems to have taken a toll on its overall vibe.

A Reflection on Media's Role

Gifford's commentary raises important questions about the role of media in society. Is it the responsibility of talk shows to provide a platform for political debates, or should they serve as a more neutral space for diverse opinions? The shift in 'The View's' tone suggests a broader trend in media, where political agendas often take precedence over more casual, human-centric conversations.

Conclusion

Kathie Lee Gifford's insights offer a unique perspective on the evolution of talk shows and the impact of political agendas on media. Her commentary serves as a reminder of the importance of manners and civility in public discourse, especially in an era defined by political polarization. It's a thought-provoking reflection on the state of media and its potential impact on society.

