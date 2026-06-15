Kate Moss Shocks Milan Fashion Week in Gucci Gown with Exposed Thong (2026)

Get ready for a fashion moment that's sure to turn heads and spark conversations! Kate Moss, the iconic supermodel, made a bold statement at Milan Fashion Week, leaving little to the imagination.

On the runway, Kate Moss, at 52, showcased her timeless elegance and fearlessness. She donned a Gucci gown that glittered from head to toe, but it was the back of the dress that truly stole the show. With a daringly low silhouette, the gown revealed a black thong with a sparkling Gucci logo, a surprise twist that added a touch of cheekiness to the otherwise conservative front.

But here's where it gets controversial: Is this a fashion-forward move or a step too far? Kate's appearance comes hot on the heels of a sweet mother-daughter moment at London Fashion Week, where she and her daughter, Lila Moss, 23, were spotted sitting side by side at the Burberry show. The pair coordinated their looks, with Kate opting for an all-black ensemble, layering a trench coat over a silky slip minidress, and Lila choosing a neutral-hued trench coat with a unique black ribbon detail.

And this is the part most people miss: Kate's fashion choices often make a statement, and this time, it's about embracing one's individuality and pushing the boundaries of what's considered acceptable. It's a reminder that fashion is an art form, and sometimes, it's about taking risks and challenging conventions.

So, what do you think? Is Kate's exposed thong a brilliant fashion moment or a misstep? We'd love to hear your thoughts in the comments! Fashion is a conversation, and we want to keep the dialogue going.