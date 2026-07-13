Kate Courtney & Greta Seiwald's Generous Act: Supporting Women's Cycling Charities (2026)

Table of Contents
The Power of Giving Back A Generous Gesture The Impact and Inspiration A Broader Perspective Conclusion References

In a heartwarming display of sportsmanship and philanthropy, Kate Courtney and Greta Seiwald have decided to donate their hard-earned prize money from the Cape Epic stages to two worthy causes. This act of generosity goes beyond the realm of competitive cycling, showcasing a deeper commitment to empowering women through sport.

The Power of Giving Back

The She Sends Foundation, a driving force behind this initiative, announced that the duo, currently ranked second in the elite women's race, will be contributing their stage winnings to support Khaltsha Cycling Academy and Pump for Peace Women's Initiative. These charities aim to break down barriers and create opportunities for women in cycling, particularly from underrepresented communities.

A Generous Gesture

Greta Seiwald's proposal to donate their podium prize money to these causes was met with an enthusiastic response from Kate Courtney. Their combined efforts have already raised a substantial amount, with a current total of 36,000 rand (approximately $2,131). This initiative not only highlights the athletes' success on the track but also their dedication to making a positive impact off it.

The Impact and Inspiration

What makes this gesture particularly inspiring is the way it motivates the athletes to perform even better. As the She Sends Foundation put it, "Now they really have something extra to fight for out there..." This shows how philanthropy can be a powerful motivator, adding an extra layer of meaning to their competitive spirit.

A Broader Perspective

This story goes beyond the world of cycling. It's a reminder of the potential for athletes to use their platforms for good, to inspire change, and to support causes that extend far beyond the boundaries of their sport. It's a beautiful example of how success can be measured not just by wins and losses, but by the positive impact one can have on the world.

Conclusion

The actions of Kate Courtney and Greta Seiwald serve as a shining example of how sports can be a force for social good. Their generosity not only supports these important causes but also inspires others to follow in their footsteps. It's a win-win situation, where the athletes gain a deeper sense of purpose and the charities receive much-needed support. A true testament to the power of sportsmanship and philanthropy.

Kate Courtney & Greta Seiwald's Generous Act: Supporting Women's Cycling Charities (2026)

References

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