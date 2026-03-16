Karolina Muchova's Comeback: From Surgery to WTA 1000 Champion (2026)

In a remarkable journey of recovery, Czech tennis star Karolina Muchova sought the expertise of a renowned osteopath, but this time, in the hometown of a tennis legend. After a successful 2023 season, which included a Grand Slam final appearance and a WTA 1000 final, Muchova's career took a sudden turn when a wrist injury sidelined her for almost a year.

But here's where it gets intriguing: Muchova, determined to make a full recovery, followed in the footsteps of none other than Kim Clijsters, the Belgian tennis icon. Clijsters revealed that Muchova traveled to her hometown to consult with her former osteopath, Sam Verslagers, who has become a trusted specialist for wrist injuries. And this is not just any osteopath; Verslagers has treated the likes of Kei Nishikori and Zizou Bergs, and even Clijsters herself!

Muchova's decision to seek treatment from Clijsters' trusted team is a testament to the respect and influence the Belgian legend holds in the tennis world. After surgery, Muchova took a comprehensive approach to her rehabilitation, working with specialists in the Czech Republic and Belgium. And it paid off! Two years post-surgery, Muchova claimed her first WTA 1000 title in Doha, a remarkable comeback that propelled her back to the world's top 11.

Clijsters, a four-time Grand Slam champion, empathizes with Muchova's struggles, stating, "It's not easy to come back from injuries and start from zero." This statement resonates with athletes across all sports, as the road to recovery is often filled with setbacks and doubts. And this is the part most people miss: the mental fortitude required to persevere through such challenges.

Muchova's story is a powerful reminder that success in sports is not just about talent and hard work but also about resilience and making strategic decisions. By seeking the best medical advice and support, she ensured her comeback was not just about physical recovery but also about mental strength and determination.

What do you think about athletes seeking treatment from specialists recommended by their peers? Is it a sign of respect, or is it a controversial practice that could lead to potential conflicts of interest? Share your thoughts below!