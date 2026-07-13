Karl Stefanovic's Future: From TV to Radio and Podcasting Success (2026)

Karl Stefanovic's impending departure from Nine in 2026 is a topic that has been buzzing in the industry, and now he's opened up about his future, which includes a potential move to radio. This revelation comes as no surprise, given the speculation surrounding his lucrative contract and the challenges mainstream media is facing.

Stefanovic's candid admission at the Cairns Crocodiles summit, where he discussed his future plans, highlights his desire for exposure and a new challenge. He expressed interest in radio, particularly breakfast radio, as a way to explore a different medium and gain new insights. This move would be a strategic shift, given the success of his podcast, The Karl Stefanovic Podcast, which has amassed a significant audience.

The podcast's success has caught the attention of ARN executives, who see potential in Stefanovic's ability to engage and entertain. The possibility of him taking over the drivetime slot or joining ARN's GOLD network is intriguing, especially considering his current contract situation with Nine. Stefanovic's one-year contract with Nine, signed in 2025, stands in contrast to his previous multimillion-dollar, three-year deals, indicating a potential shift in his career trajectory.

One of the key factors driving Stefanovic's decision to explore radio is the changing landscape of mainstream media. He acknowledges the challenges the industry is facing, including diminishing returns on talent and the shift towards video podcasts. This realization has prompted him to take control of his career and launch his own podcast, showcasing his entrepreneurial spirit and desire for creative freedom.

The success of The Karl Stefanovic Podcast, with over 7.9 million listeners and 49.5 million views, has been a significant achievement. It has not only provided Stefanovic with a platform to express himself but has also demonstrated the appeal of long-form interviews and the potential for video integration in podcasts. However, getting approval from Nine to pursue this venture independently was a challenging process, taking three years, and highlighting the network's initial skepticism.

Stefanovic's agility and cost-effectiveness in producing content are notable. He embraces the opportunity to do live shows in various locations, including country Australia and internationally, showcasing his adaptability and willingness to take risks. This approach is in stark contrast to the financial constraints faced by major broadcasters, where such ventures would be significantly more expensive.

In conclusion, Karl Stefanovic's potential move to radio is a strategic decision influenced by his desire for exposure, creative freedom, and the changing media landscape. His entrepreneurial spirit and willingness to explore new avenues, despite the challenges, make him a forward-thinking figure in the industry. As he navigates this transition, the media world will undoubtedly be watching, curious about the impact of his new venture.