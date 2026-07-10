Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Journey: Unseen Pics and Heartwarming Moments (2026)

Get ready to swoon, because Kareena Kapoor Khan just dropped a bombshell that’s taking the internet by storm! In a move that’s equal parts nostalgic and heartwarming, the actress has joined the viral ‘2026 is the new 2016’ trend, sharing a treasure trove of unseen pregnancy photos that have fans in awe. But here’s where it gets even more captivating: these aren’t just any throwback pics—they’re a time capsule of one of the most cherished moments in her life, fondly dubbed the ‘year of the bump.’

Kareena, known not only for her iconic onscreen roles but also for her relatable and candid connection with fans, has once again proven why she’s a social media darling. The carousel of photos begins with a mirror selfie from 2016, showcasing her radiant glow and a subtle baby bump in a stylish printed monokini. And this is the part most people miss—it’s not just about the fashion; it’s about the confidence and joy she exudes during this transformative phase of her life.

One of the most heart-melting moments captured is an intimate family scene where Saif Ali Khan cradles their newborn, Taimur, while Kareena sits beside them, beaming with pride. But here’s the controversial twist: while many celebrate these moments, some critics argue that sharing such personal milestones publicly can oversaturate the authenticity of family life. What do you think?

The post doesn’t stop there. Kareena also shares a glamorous throwback of her flaunting her bump alongside Saif, a Vogue cover where she revealed her pregnancy timeline, and a candid shot with Karan Johar, who was among the few unaware of her pregnancy at the time. And this is the part most people miss—even in the chaos of stardom, she manages to keep some things private, adding a layer of intrigue to her public persona.

One of the most unexpected highlights? A hospital photo from 2016 featuring Saif with baby Taimur, photobombed by Kareena’s grandmother, Krishna Raj Kapoor, who had no idea she was in the frame. Kareena’s caption, ‘When Dadiji photo-bombed and didn’t know,’ adds a touch of humor to the memory.

The post also includes a lively house-party collage with Saif, Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, and friends, captioned ‘48 hours before Tim was born.’ Throwbacks with her Veere Di Wedding co-stars Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor further round out this trip down memory lane.

Sharing the post, Kareena simply wrote, ‘The year of the bump,’ and the comments section erupted with love. Rhea Kapoor gushed, ‘What a year,’ while Amrita Arora reminisced, ‘Best times.’ Kusha Kapila declared, ‘Won the trend,’ and Anjali Anand summed it up perfectly: ‘Everyone else can go home,’ accompanied by fire emojis.

Kareena and Saif, who tied the knot in 2012 in an intimate Mumbai ceremony, welcomed Taimur in December 2016 and later expanded their family with son Jeh Ali Khan in 2021. But here’s the thought-provoking question: In an era where every moment is shared online, does oversharing dilute the intimacy of personal milestones, or does it bring us closer together? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!