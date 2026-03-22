Karachi Traffic Chaos: II Chundrigar Road Congested Due to City Artery Closures (2026)

A bold warning: Karachi’s II Chundrigar Road is snarled in severe traffic chaos as major city arteries are closed for security in the wake of fresh protests against the assassination of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Key routes MT Khan Road and Mai Kolachi Road have been fully shut today, triggering heavy delays on adjacent streets.

Authorities have sealed the stretch from MT Khan Road to PIDC Road, and extended the closure to the Mai Kolachi Road railway crossing as well.

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These road restrictions have disrupted normal traffic patterns, with vehicles exiting from Tower being diverted onto II Chundrigar Road and those leaving PIDC redirected toward the Shaheen Complex.

Traffic police say the situation has generated substantial congestion, especially on the corridor from Tower toward PIDC, making it hard for commuters to proceed.

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Officers are stationed at multiple points to regulate flow, and residents are urged to consider alternate routes when traveling near Tower or PIDC to avoid further delays.

It’s worth noting that Karachi has been experiencing ongoing traffic disruptions and road closures since Sunday, in connection with protests across the city against US-Israel actions in Iran.

Reportedly, at least 10 people have died in Karachi protests due to gunshot wounds, with several others injured.

Karachi Traffic Chaos: II Chundrigar Road Congested Due to City Artery Closures (2026)

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