Kansas State Transfer Devin Vass Visits Auburn: Could He Join the Tigers? (2026)

Auburn's Offensive Line Recruitment Boost: Kansas State Transfer Devin Vass in Town

Auburn's offensive line recruitment efforts are heating up, with a high-profile visitor in town this weekend. Devin Vass, a talented offensive guard transferring from Kansas State, is set to visit Auburn, bringing a wealth of talent and potential to the Tigers' program.

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Vass, who stands at an impressive 6-foot-6 and 308 pounds, is a force to be reckoned with on the field. With two years of eligibility remaining, he has the opportunity to make an immediate impact at Auburn. The Lakeland, Florida, native expressed his enthusiasm for the visit, highlighting his eagerness to explore the campus, facilities, and the unique culture that Auburn offers.

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"I'm really looking forward to getting to Auburn and seeing the campus, facilities, and culture firsthand," Vass shared with AuburnSports. "I'm excited to spend time with the staff and learn more about how Auburn develops players."

This visit marks a significant development in Auburn's offensive line recruitment. It comes on the heels of another high-profile transfer visit, with Oklahoma State transfer offensive tackle Grant Seagren arriving in Auburn on Friday. The Tigers are clearly making a strong push to bolster their offensive line, and with Vass's talent and potential, they may have a real chance to make a significant impact in the upcoming seasons.

Kansas State Transfer Devin Vass Visits Auburn: Could He Join the Tigers? (2026)

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