Kansas State Baseball: Opening Weekend Preview for 2026 Season (2026)

Say goodbye to the winter chill and hello to the crack of the bat—baseball season is here! But this isn’t just any season for the Kansas State Wildcats. Fresh off their second consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance, the Wildcats are kicking off the 2026 campaign with sky-high expectations. And this is the part most people miss: despite losing key players to the MLB Draft, K-State returns a powerhouse lineup that could make this season one for the books.

The Wildcats are loaded with talent, bringing back a core group of starters from last year’s NCAA run. Leading the charge is 2025 Freshman All-American AJ Evasco in the outfield, alongside infield stalwarts Dee Kennedy (now at shortstop), catcher Bear Madliak, and second baseman Shintaro Inoue. On the mound, weekend starter Lincoln Sheffield returns to anchor the rotation. But here’s where it gets exciting: outfielder/DH Kyan Lodice, a fifth-year team captain, is back after an injury-shortened 2025 season, and RHP Carson Liggett, a highly touted transfer from Louisville, is finally healthy after missing all of last year due to Tommy John surgery.

Here’s the controversial part: While some might worry about the losses of shortstop Maximus Martin and LHP Jacob Frost to the MLB Draft, K-State retains nearly 50% of its offensive production and a solid chunk of its pitching. Add in a Top 25 transfer class, headlined by East Tennessee’s Grant Gallagher—preseason #1 third baseman in the Big 12—and you’ve got a team that’s not just rebuilding, but reloading.

The Wildcats open the season at the MLB Desert Invitational in Scottsdale, AZ, with a slate of games that could set the tone for the year. They’ll face Iowa (2/13, 2pm CT), UConn (2/14, 6pm CT), Penn State (2/15, 1pm CT), and Air Force (2/16, 2pm CT). Anything less than a winning record would be a disappointment, but a 4-0 start? Now that’s the goal.

All four games will be broadcast on KMAN in Manhattan and streamed online at KStateSports.com/watch, with Brian Smoller on the call. And while not all games will air on the MLB Network, they should be available on MLB.com—so no excuses to miss the action.

Game 1: Wildcats vs. Iowa (Friday, 2/13, 2pm CT)

From Goodyear Ballpark, the Wildcats and Hawkeyes renew their rivalry for the 28th time. Iowa took the last meeting in 2023, but K-State holds a 17-10 all-time edge. James Guyette, the All-Big 12 Honorable Mention reliever, gets the nod for the Wildcats. Fun fact: Guyette led the team with 24 appearances last season, posting a 4.70 ERA and 51 strikeouts. Iowa counters with RHP Tyler Guerin, who struggled to a 7.02 ERA in 2025. Question for you: Can Guyette’s experience outduel Guerin’s potential?

Game 2: Wildcats vs. UConn (Saturday, 2/14, 6pm CT)

This is the weekend’s toughest test. Preseason Big East favorites UConn went 38-21 last year but missed the NCAA Tournament. The Huskies are expected to start LHP Cayden Suchy, who had a rocky freshman season. K-State sends out sophomore Donte Lewis, a true two-way player who batted .375 OB% and posted a 6.63 ERA in 2025. Controversial take: Is Lewis the Wildcats’ secret weapon, or is he spread too thin?

Game 3: Wildcats vs. Penn State (Sunday, 2/15, 1pm CT)

The Nittany Lions are coming off a 33-win season, their best since 2011. K-State leads the all-time series 3-1, but they haven’t met since 2007. Penn State starts freshman Isaiah Shayter, while the Wildcats counter with Lincoln Sheffield, who ended 2025 with four straight wins. Thought-provoking question: Can Sheffield’s experience overpower Shayter’s freshman energy?

Game 4: Wildcats vs. Air Force (Monday, 2/16, 2pm CT)

The Falcons struggled last season, going 20-34, but K-State can’t take them lightly. The Wildcats lead the series 14-5 and will start junior Tanner Duke, who posted a 4.97 ERA in 2025. Final question for you: Is this the year K-State makes a deep postseason run, or are they still a year away?

Let us know your thoughts in the comments—this season promises to be a wild ride!