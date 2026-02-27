Kansas City Royals 2026 Games FREE on TV! Gray Media Partnership Extended! (2026)

Get ready for an exciting baseball season ahead! Gray Media is taking its partnership with the Kansas City Royals to new heights in 2026, and fans are in for a treat.

A groundbreaking deal: Gray Media has just revealed its extended collaboration with the Royals, ensuring that baseball enthusiasts can catch select games for free across a vast region. This agreement is a game-changer, as it not only brings the action to fans' screens but also shines a light on the team's community engagement efforts.

Building upon the success of the previous year's partnership, the upcoming season promises even more thrilling moments. The home opener on March 30th against the Minnesota Twins will be a simulcast spectacle on Gray's KWCH, marking a memorable start to the season.

But here's the real game plan: over ten regular-season games will be broadcast on KWCH (CBS) and KSCW (CW), reaching audiences in 18 markets across eight states. This means more fans than ever before will have access to the Royals' games, creating a truly inclusive baseball experience.

The schedule breakdown:

- March 30th: Minnesota Twins (Home Opener) on KWCH

- April 3rd: Milwaukee Brewers

- April 24th: Los Angeles Angels

- May 22nd: Seattle Mariners

- June 12th: Houston Astros

- June 19th: St. Louis Cardinals

- July 17th: San Diego Padres

- August 7th: Chicago Cubs

- August 21st: Detroit Tigers

- September 7th: Arizona Diamondbacks (Labor Day)

And this is where it gets even more exciting! The partnership also emphasizes the Royals' commitment to community initiatives, showcasing how sports can positively impact society. This unique aspect adds a whole new dimension to the traditional broadcast partnership.

Stay tuned as Gray Media and the Kansas City Royals bring you an unforgettable baseball journey in 2026. Will this partnership set a new standard for community engagement in sports broadcasting? Share your thoughts below!