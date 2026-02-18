Kamaru Usman vs Jon Jones Wrestling Skills | UFC Predictions & Analysis (2026)

Kamaru Usman Debunks Daniel Cormier's Overconfidence in Wrestling Match with Jon Jones

Kamaru Usman, a prominent figure in the MMA community, has stepped forward to challenge Daniel Cormier's confidence in a potential wrestling match against Jon Jones. Usman's perspective offers a unique insight into the capabilities of Jones, who Cormier believes would be easily defeated in a wrestling contest.

Cormier, a two-time Olympic wrestler, boasts an impressive record in freestyle wrestling. However, Usman argues that Cormier's assessment of Jones' wrestling prowess might be overly simplistic. Usman highlights Jones' exceptional talent, suggesting that his lack of Division-I accolades doesn't diminish his wrestling skills.

"Jon Jones is an athletic phenomenon," Usman stated during his podcast with Henry Cejudo. "He could have been a multiple-time Division-I champion. I've witnessed him make decisions to focus on wrestling, and when he does, he excels. Jones and his brother, Arthur, are New York state champions, which, while high school-level, showcases their family's athletic prowess. Cormier's international accolades are impressive, but Jones' wrestling abilities cannot be overlooked."

The tension between Usman and Cormier's views is further emphasized by their recent coaching roles on ALF Global's 'Alf Reality' series. Despite their differing opinions, Usman acknowledges Jones' wrestling potential, predicting a challenging match if they were to engage in a wrestling duel.

The history between Cormier and Jones in the octagon is also noteworthy. They have faced each other twice in UFC light heavyweight title fights, with Cormier suffering a unanimous decision loss at UFC 182 and a knockout loss at UFC 214, which was later overturned to a no contest due to Jones' post-fight drug test failure. Jones' ability to secure takedowns in their first fight further underscores his wrestling prowess.

Usman's perspective adds an intriguing layer to the debate, inviting fans to consider the complexities of Jones' athletic abilities and the potential outcomes of a wrestling match between these two formidable athletes.