Kalbarri’s Demersal Ban Affects Locals: What It Means for Fishermen, Tourists & Town Life (2026)

The fishing ban in Western Australia's coastal town of Kalbarri has left veteran commercial fisherman Phil de Grauw and his family in a state of uncertainty. With a boat refit recently completed, de Grauw is now facing a financial crunch as he and his fellow fishers are banned from catching and keeping demersal species in the West Coast fishery zone. The government's decision to implement this ban, aimed at rebuilding severely depleted fish stocks, has sparked controversy and concern among the fishing community. The ban has created a ripple effect, impacting local businesses and tourists alike.

Kalbarri, a town heavily reliant on fishing, is now grappling with the aftermath of the ban. Steve Eley, a 34-year-old owner of a local tackle shop, found himself in a challenging situation just hours before the ban was announced. The ban has not only affected commercial fishers but has also led to a petition with over 34,000 signatures calling for a parliamentary inquiry into the management of Western Australia's fisheries. The government's response has been met with criticism, as some scientists warn that demersal fish stocks are not improving, and dhufish populations are declining.

The fishing ban has caused a domino effect, impacting local businesses and tourists. Kalbarri's economy, heavily dependent on fishing, is now facing challenges. The ban has also led to a temporary halt in boat-based recreational fishing, further affecting tourist numbers. As the situation unfolds, the fishing community in Kalbarri awaits further support and communication from the government, hoping for a resolution to this controversial ban.

