Kalani Brown's Impressive Start with the Phoenix Mercury: A College Star's Journey to the WNBA (2026)

Kalani Brown's Journey: From College Dominance to the WNBA

The WNBA's Phoenix Mercury welcomed Kalani Brown, a talented center, who made an immediate impact in her rookie season. But here's the twist: her journey to the Mercury was anything but ordinary.

Brown began her professional career with a solid start, averaging 5.1 points and 4 rebounds in her first year with the Mercury. However, her path to Phoenix was paved with a blockbuster trade that brought not one, but two stars to the team. The Mercury acquired Satou Sabally and Alyssa Thomas, both of whom excelled in their debut season.

And this is where Brown's story takes an intriguing turn. She appeared in 29 games, starting in one, and showcased her abilities throughout. In a standout performance, Brown achieved a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds against the Minnesota Lynx. But wait, there's more to this story.

Double-doubles were not new to Brown. During her college days at Baylor, she consistently delivered impressive performances. In her final college season, she averaged an astonishing 15.8 points, 8.2 rebounds, 1.7 blocks, and 1.6 assists, leading Baylor to a championship victory. This is where opinions might differ—was Brown's college success a sign of her future WNBA stardom, or did she simply benefit from a dominant college team?

As a freshman, Brown's talent was evident, averaging 9.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks. Her college debut saw her contribute 7 points, 6 rebounds, 2 blocks, and a steal in a blowout win against UT Arlington, 62-20. She followed this up with another strong performance against Southern Mississippi, scoring 10 points and grabbing 7 rebounds.

Brown's consistency shone through as she scored in double digits for three consecutive games, helping Baylor secure wins against South Florida, DePaul, and Cincinnati. Even in a victory over Michigan State, where she scored only 2 points, her presence was felt.

The pinnacle of her college career came in a game against McNeese State, where she dominated with 24 points, 5 rebounds, 3 blocks, 2 steals, and an assist. Baylor won by a staggering 59 points, showcasing Brown's immense potential.

After her impressive college career, Brown was drafted by the Los Angeles Sparks and later joined the Mercury. Her journey to the WNBA is a testament to her hard work and talent. Do you think Brown's college success accurately predicted her WNBA career? Share your thoughts in the comments!

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