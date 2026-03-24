Kalamunda Community Radio's New Frequency: 88.9FM & What it Means for Perth Hills! (2026)

Kalamunda Community Radio, once displaced on the FM dial by Perth's frequency changes, persists with a unique radio service. Despite the move to 88.9 FM, the station's chair, Roger Jennings, highlights the benefits of the new frequency, emphasizing its hyper-local focus. The station, entirely volunteer-run and funded by grants and sponsorships, fills a gap in the airwaves by providing content that commercial and ABC stations often overlook, such as local events and issues. This includes a Sunday evening classical music program dedicated to 20th-century compositions, a unique offering in the region.

KCR's volunteer presenters cover a wide range of musical genres, from rock and soul to classical and folk, ensuring a diverse and engaging radio experience. The station's dedication to its listeners is evident in the commitment required from its presenters, who must be present every week and provide their own music. This level of dedication ensures a consistent and high-quality program.

The station's history began in 2000 when it broadcast from the old Kalamunda Police station, with studios located in the cells. Later, they moved to purpose-built studios in the Gooseberry Hill Community Centre, offering a more spacious and comfortable environment. The new studios, funded by the state government, provide a significant improvement over the previous, somewhat claustrophobic, setup.

Despite the recent frequency change, KCR remains optimistic about its future. Jennings suggests that while surveys are costly, the station can gauge its listenership through social media and online listening. With a growing online audience, KCR aims to consolidate its position and ensure its presenters are well-supported, maintaining its unique and dedicated radio service for the Perth Hills community.