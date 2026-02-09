Kakeru's Next Chapter: Retirement, Streaming, and New Passions | Street Fighter 6 Update (2026)

A legend speaks! Kakeru, the former champion, has broken his silence, and his words are a must-read for all Street Fighter fans.

Kakeru's journey is an inspiring one, but it's also a cautionary tale. He dominated the competitive scene, claiming the $1,000,000 grand prize at Capcom Cup 11. But soon after, health issues forced him to retire, leaving a void in the competitive arena.

Despite his achievements, including a nomination for Best Esports Athlete, Kakeru chose to step away from the spotlight. He relinquished his spot at Capcom Cup 12, passing up another chance at the million-dollar prize.

But here's where it gets controversial... Kakeru's recent post on X has sparked debate. He confirms his commitment to Street Fighter 6, but as a fan, not a competitor. He explains his decision, stating that turning gaming into a job would compromise his true passion.

Kakeru's status update is a refreshing take on the esports world. He plans to continue streaming and engaging with fans, but on his terms. He wants to explore other interests, like programming and various genres of literature.

And this is the part most people miss... Kakeru's decision is a reminder that esports, like any profession, should be approached with balance. It's a powerful message, especially for those who view esports as a one-way ticket to fame and fortune.

So, what do you think? Is Kakeru's decision a wise one? Or is he missing out on a golden opportunity? Share your thoughts in the comments!

Remember, in the world of esports, it's not just about the wins; it's about finding your own path and staying true to yourself.