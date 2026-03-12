Kaia Gerber Best Dressed Model 2025: Iconic Looks & Style Moments (2026)

Kaia Gerber Crowned Best Dressed Model of 2025 – But Is She the Most Versatile?

In a year that celebrated both timeless elegance and bold innovation, Kaia Gerber has undeniably claimed the title of Best Dressed Model of 2025. Yet, what truly sets her apart isn’t just her ability to wear a dress—it’s her uncanny talent for making every piece feel like a cultural moment. From romantic silhouettes to archival revivals, Gerber has mastered the art of blending the past with the present, leaving us all in awe. But here’s where it gets controversial: while she’s celebrated for her ethereal grace, is she equally praised for her versatility? Let’s dive in.

The year kicked off with Gerber in a breathtaking archival Valentino Haute Couture piece, a look that reaffirmed her status as a modern icon of elegance. By the time 2025 drew to a close, she had seamlessly transitioned into a striking red Gucci ensemble, proving that her style isn’t confined to softness and lace. This pivot wasn’t just a fashion statement—it was a declaration of her range, a reminder that Gerber can command any aesthetic with equal finesse. And this is the part most people miss: her ability to shift gears without losing her signature charm is what truly defines her as a fashion chameleon.

Beyond the runway, 2025 was a year of personal milestones for Gerber. Her red carpet debut alongside beau Lewis Pullman was nothing short of enchanting, while her mother-daughter moments with supermodel Cindy Crawford stole the spotlight. Their appearance at the LACMA Art + Film Gala, in particular, was a masterclass in generational style, leaving us all breathless. Throughout these moments, Givenchy emerged as her defining label, further cementing her status as a fashion force to be reckoned with.

Behind every great look, of course, is a brilliant stylist. Nancy Koté’s expertise has undoubtedly played a pivotal role in shaping Gerber’s sartorial narrative, but it’s Gerber’s innate sense of style that truly shines through. Together, they’ve created a year of unforgettable fashion moments that will undoubtedly inspire trends for years to come.

But here’s the question we can’t ignore: In a world that celebrates diversity in fashion, does Gerber’s dominance risk overshadowing other voices? While her talent is undeniable, the conversation around representation in the industry remains critical. What do you think? Does Gerber’s reign as Best Dressed Model of 2025 deserve unanimous praise, or is there room for more inclusive recognition? Let’s discuss in the comments.

FTC Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning I may earn a commission if you make a purchase through these links. However, this does not influence my opinions or reviews, which remain entirely my own.