Kai Rooney: Following in Dad's Footsteps? | Man Utd Offer New Contract to Wayne's Son (2026)

Could the next Rooney be gracing Old Trafford? The son of Manchester United's legendary goalscorer, Wayne Rooney, is reportedly on the cusp of a significant step in his footballing journey. At just 16 years old, Kai Rooney, the eldest of Wayne's sons, has been offered a new contract by the very club his father became a legend for.

This exciting development hints at a potential continuation of the Rooney legacy at Manchester United. Kai, much like his father, is an attacker and has been a part of the United academy for several years. His promising performances within the youth ranks have now earned him a spot among 14 highly-rated young talents who have been presented with new contract offers.

But here's where it gets interesting: Kai isn't the only prominent name's offspring to receive this opportunity. Jacey Carrick, the son of the current Red Devils' head coach, Michael Carrick, has also been offered a new deal. This suggests a thoughtful approach by the club to nurture the next generation, potentially blending established footballing DNA with new talent.

If Kai accepts this offer, it would initially be a one-year scholarship. Upon turning 17, this would then transition into a three-year professional contract. The reported terms are quite substantial for a young player, with an estimated annual earning of around £50,000, plus an annual signing-on fee. However, the Rooney family has yet to officially give their approval.

A source close to the situation shared, "The group is very strong and the majority of the boys including Kai and Jacey have been offered deals. It means when they finish school they can go into full-time ‘football employment’ and then when they turn 17 are guaranteed a pro status." They added, "They still have a long way to go to make the grade, but they can be very proud that the club thinks they have a chance of making it."

Wayne Rooney himself has openly expressed his pride in his son's achievements. He recently spoke about watching Kai represent Manchester United in the FA Youth Cup against Derby County, recalling his own experiences. "It brought back memories of when I played in the Youth Cup for Everton," he shared, emphasizing what a proud moment it was and his hopes for Kai's continued development.

And this is the part most people miss: Kai's mother, Coleen Rooney, has been very clear that the children are not being pressured into football. She has previously stated that they are allowed to choose their own paths, and that it's perfectly fine if they decide not to pursue football, even if they are excelling. She highlighted that the real pressure often comes from external sources, with people asking if they are as good as their father. Kai's own response, "I'm a different type of player," underscores the importance of letting young individuals forge their own identities.

Wayne has also been vocal about the positive impact of Michael Carrick and his coaching staff taking a keen interest in the academy. He believes it's crucial for the development of potential future first-team players. "It is great to see all the coaches taking a big interest in the academy," he said, noting that this level of engagement was something he felt was missing in recent years and was a bit disappointing. The presence of the first-team manager at youth games, he feels, significantly boosts the morale of the young players and their parents, reflecting how a club should ideally operate.

What do you think? Is it exciting to see the children of legends potentially following in their fathers' footsteps, or should young players be judged solely on their own merit, free from the weight of their family's legacy? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!