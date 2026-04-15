Juventus Transfer Update: Spalletti's January Wishlist - 3 Key Players Targeted (2026)

Juventus' January Transfer Plans: Spalletti's Bold Vision Unveiled

The Bianconeri's transfer strategy is taking shape, and it's a tale of ambition and trust. In a recent meeting, manager Luciano Spalletti presented his January transfer requests to the Juventus hierarchy, and it's a fascinating insight into the club's direction.

Spalletti, who has earned the respect of the club with his impressive results, is taking an active role in shaping the team's future. Unlike his predecessor, he's not a mere bystander in transfer decisions. Instead, he's engaging in open dialogue with the club's officials, Damien Comolli, Francois Modesto, and Marco Ottolini, to strengthen the squad.

Here's where it gets intriguing:

Vice-Yildiz Wanted: Spalletti has requested a new left-wing/attacking midfielder to provide cover for Kenan Yildiz. This is a crucial move, as Yildiz currently lacks a natural backup. The club's top choice for this role is Federico Chiesa, who they are actively pursuing from Liverpool. But will they be able to secure his signature? See Also Hull City's Gyabi Shocks Middlesbrough | Championship Highlights Midfield Reinforcements: The manager also seeks a versatile midfielder, someone akin to Weston McKennie. This suggests a desire for a player who can contribute in multiple areas of the pitch. But the absence of a wing-back request raises questions. Is Spalletti content with his current options, or does he have a different tactical approach in mind? Striker Situation: The decision to wait for Dusan Vlahovic's recovery updates before pursuing a new striker is a strategic one. With reports suggesting Vlahovic's recovery is ahead of schedule, the club might not need to rush into the market. But is this a risk worth taking, or should they have a backup plan?

These requests reveal a manager with a clear vision, but they also leave room for debate. What do you think of Spalletti's transfer strategy? Is he addressing the right areas, or are there other positions that need reinforcement? Share your thoughts and let's discuss the future of Juventus under Spalletti's guidance.