Jusuf Nurkic Undergoes Nose Surgery, Out for Remainder of NBA Season | Utah Jazz Update (2026)

Bold headline: A nose surgery ends Nurkic’s season, changing Jazz’s plans and perhaps their offseason outlook. But here’s where it gets controversial: how much does a single injury and a late-season procedure influence a team’s trajectory and a veteran center’s future earnings?

Utah Jazz center Jusuf Nurkic is set to undergo surgery on his nose this week, which will sidelined him for the remainder of the season. Jazz coach Will Hardy shared the update ahead of Monday’s matchup with the Houston Rockets, noting that Nurkic has needed the procedure for some time.

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“He has had a really bad deviated septum in his nose,” Hardy explained. “He has taken hits to the face four or five times this year. His recent illness has accelerated the timeline. This is something he has needed to address for a while, so he’s going to take care of it.”

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In his first season with the Jazz, Nurkic, 31, has been productive, averaging 10.9 points and 10.4 rebounds over 41 games. With the season ending early for him, he will also enter free agency after the season.

Nurk has been a significant contributor to the Jazz’s approach this year, providing versatility and presence on both ends of the floor, according to Hardy.

And this is the part most people miss: the timing of such medical decisions can ripple through team planning, cap space discussions, and the evaluation of Nurkic as a potential free agent. Do you prioritize short-term health and continuity with a veteran center, or view the surgery as a reset moment that shifts emphasis to younger players and future assets? Share your stance in the comments.

Jusuf Nurkic Undergoes Nose Surgery, Out for Remainder of NBA Season | Utah Jazz Update (2026)

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