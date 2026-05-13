Justin Verlander's Road to Recovery: A Look at His Rehab Journey (2026)

Justin Verlander's return to the Detroit Tigers' lineup is a topic of much anticipation, but the team is taking a cautious approach. With his left hip inflammation, Verlander is likely to need a rehab start before he can be activated, and the Tigers are being deliberate in their planning. The 43-year-old ace, a future Hall of Famer, is expected to make a gradual return, with a potential rehab start for the Toledo Mud Hens, the Tigers' Triple-A affiliate.

The Tigers' manager, A.J. Hinch, has indicated that a quick return is not on the table, and Verlander will need at least one rehab start to ensure he is fully stretched out. This approach is particularly important given the team's strategy of adding depth to their pitching staff without incurring luxury tax penalties. By signing Verlander, the Tigers are able to defer most of his $13 million salary, avoiding potential revenue sharing fund losses and draft pick compensation penalties.

The team's decision to use Verlander as a flexible asset is a strategic move. With his age and injury history, the Tigers are managing his workload, ensuring he only pitches when he feels his best. This approach allows them to give Verlander stints on the injured list as needed, while also providing an opportunity for young starters like Keider Montero to shine. Montero, who has pitched well in Verlander's stead, has shown maturity and control, allowing the Tigers to make more informed decisions about their pitching rotation.

The Tigers' approach to Verlander's return is a testament to their strategic thinking and long-term planning. By taking a cautious and deliberate approach, they are ensuring that Verlander's return is a successful one, while also providing an opportunity for their young pitchers to develop and contribute to the team's success. The team's strategy is a reminder that sometimes, patience and careful planning can lead to better outcomes in the long run.