Justin Gaethje: The Mixed Emotions of Being a Two-Time Interim Champion (2026)

In the world of mixed martial arts, a fighter's ultimate dream is to claim the championship belt, but what happens when that title is not the undisputed one? This is the intriguing situation Justin Gaethje finds himself in, leaving fans and commentators alike with a fascinating debate.

'Second Place' Satisfaction?

Justin Gaethje, a seasoned UFC veteran, recently secured the interim lightweight title for the second time, defeating Paddy Pimblett at UFC 324. Yet, his post-victory emotions were far from straightforward. Gaethje, having previously held the interim title in 2020 after a win against Tony Ferguson, had a similar reaction then, tossing the belt aside as it merely represented a stepping stone to the real prize: a shot at Khabib Nurmagomedov's championship.

Now, with the interim title once again around his waist, Gaethje struggles to articulate his feelings. He acknowledges the accomplishment, especially given his historical status as a two-time interim champion, but he can't shake the feeling of being in 'second place'.

The Undisputed Champion Conundrum

The crux of Gaethje's dilemma lies in the hierarchy of the lightweight division. Despite his achievements, many fans and pundits argue that the true champion remains the undisputed titleholder, currently out of reach. This situation begs the question: Can an interim champion ever truly be satisfied without the ultimate prize?

Gaethje, ever the optimist, sees the benefits of his interim title, knowing it propels him up the rankings and guarantees a shot at the real championship. But, he also admits that the shadow of the undisputed champion looms large, making it hard to fully embrace his current status.

The Road Ahead

With the current lightweight champion, Ilia Topuria, dealing with personal matters, the UFC has yet to announce the next steps. Topuria had hinted at a return to unify the belts against the Gaethje-Pimblett winner, but the official word is still awaited.

And this is where the story gets even more intriguing. Will Gaethje finally get his shot at the undisputed title, or will he remain in this 'second place' limbo? The MMA world eagerly awaits the next chapter in this controversial championship saga. What do you think? Is an interim title enough to satisfy a fighter's ambitions, or is it merely a consolation prize?