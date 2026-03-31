Justin Gaethje's Final UFC Run: Coach Trevor Wittman Speaks Out (2026)

The Final Chapter: Justin Gaethje's Legacy and a Potential Retirement

In a sport as demanding as mixed martial arts (MMA), every fighter's journey has an expiration date. For Justin Gaethje, one of the world's premier lightweight fighters, that time is drawing near.

Dan Hiergesell, an MMA expert with over 15 years of experience, sheds light on Gaethje's impending retirement. Gaethje, a top contender for the past eight years, is set to make one last stand at UFC 324 on January 24th in Las Vegas, Nevada.

But here's where it gets controversial... Gaethje's coach, Trevor Wittman, has confirmed that this fight against Paddy Pimblett is indeed Gaethje's 'last run.' Despite the potential for a lucrative title shot, Gaethje and his team are not interested in 'money fights.'

Gaethje's journey has been an impressive one. He has already secured interim gold by defeating Tony Ferguson in 2020, and now he aims to lock down an undisputed belt. If successful against Pimblett, Gaethje would face the current 155-pound champion, Ilia Topuria, later this year.

However, Gaethje's record when fighting for the undisputed UFC title is 0-2, and at 37 years old, this current run is seen as his final chance. Gaethje himself has threatened retirement if he doesn't get a title shot, and given his age, his decade-long active career, and the physical toll it has taken, his decision is understandable.

Trevor Wittman's confirmation adds a layer of emotion to this story. Wittman, who has guided Gaethje for an extended period, knows that after UFC 324, Gaethje will likely step away to focus on his family and health.

In his own words, Wittman said, "This is our last run. If we don't win this fight, we're not going on. Justin would fight endlessly, but he knows his responsibilities to his family and the importance of taking care of his health."

For fight fans, this is a bittersweet moment. Gaethje's career has been an inspiration, but all good things must come to an end. Will Gaethje go out on a high note, or will this be a farewell to a legendary fighter? Only time will tell.

For more insights and coverage on UFC 324, click here. And this is the part most people miss... the beauty of MMA lies not just in the fights, but in the stories and legacies these athletes leave behind. What do you think? Is Gaethje's decision to retire the right one? Share your thoughts in the comments below!