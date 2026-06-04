Justice Haynes Enters Transfer Portal: What's Next for the Michigan Running Back? (2026)

Breaking News: Michigan's Star Running Back Makes a Shocking Move!

In a surprising turn of events, Justice Haynes, the talented running back who captivated Michigan fans last season, has decided to enter the transfer portal. This announcement has sent shockwaves through the college football world, leaving many fans and analysts wondering about the future of the Wolverines' running game.

Justice Haynes, a true standout with his impressive stats (857 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns in just seven games), suffered a devastating season-ending injury last year. Despite his talent, Haynes has chosen to explore new opportunities, and his decision has sparked immediate interest from other programs.

The Transfer Portal: A Controversial Move?

Haynes' decision to enter the transfer portal is a bold one. After spending two years at Alabama and then transferring to Michigan, he now finds himself as one of the top running backs available in the transfer market. According to sources, Georgia Tech is a team to keep an eye on for Haynes, who has roots in Buford, Georgia.

But here's where it gets interesting: Haynes is not alone in his decision. In less than 24 hours, he is joined by two other Michigan starters, safeties Brandyn Hillman and TJ Metcalf, who have also opted to transfer. This mass exodus raises questions about the stability of the Wolverines' roster and the potential impact on their upcoming season.

A New Chapter for Michigan's Running Game?

While Haynes and fellow running back Bryson Kuzdzal have entered the transfer portal, Michigan still has some key pieces in place. Jordan Marshall, the leading rusher from last season, has agreed to stay with the Wolverines for 2026. Additionally, the team is set to welcome Savion Hiter, a highly-rated five-star freshman running back, to their roster.

So, what does this mean for Michigan's running game? Will the Wolverines be able to maintain their momentum, or will these transfers create a void that needs to be filled? And most importantly, where will Justice Haynes land next?

Your Thoughts?

The transfer portal has become a controversial topic in college sports. Do you think Haynes made the right decision? How will these transfers impact Michigan's chances in the upcoming season? Share your thoughts and predictions in the comments below! We'd love to hear your insights and opinions on this developing story.