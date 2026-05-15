Jurgen Klopp's Next Move: Liverpool, Man United, or a National Team? | Football Management Return (2026)

Bold claim: Jurgen Klopp could be on the verge of a dramatic return to football management, with Red Bull reportedly willing to let him go if the right opportunity arises. And this is exactly the kind of twist that keeps football a headline generator, isn’t it?

Klopp, who left Liverpool at the end of the 2023-24 season, has since been in a high-profile role as Head of Global Soccer for Red Bull. Reports now suggest he could resign from that position if a fresh managerial challenge beckons. The Austrian group has seen a boost in global visibility thanks to Klopp, even as on-field results in the Red Bull network have room for improvement, with RB Leipzig sitting fifth in the Bundesliga.

Sources cited by Salzburger Nachrichten and picked up by BILD indicate that Red Bull would not stand in Klopp’s way should he wish to return to management. If he does re-enter the dugout, Oliver Glasner is rumored to be lined up as his successor, ready to step in when the time comes.

Klopp’s next managerial return would mark his first time back in the Champions League and Premier League-winning coaching chair at Liverpool’s Anfield since his final game in 2024 against Wolves. He has publicly spoken about enjoying life away from the constant pressure of managing a top dressing room, seemingly savoring his current Senior role within Red Bull.

The chatter won’t slow down, though. World Cup tournaments and the circle of coaches near national teams often intensify such conversations. Germany’s national team has repeatedly been floated as a potential fit for Klopp, especially as speculation links him to Julian Nagelsmann’s replacement discussions. He’s also been mentioned as a possible successor to Arne Slot if the Dutchman’s season takes an unexpected turn.

Klopp himself added fuel to the fire during a podcast with Stephen Bartlett, noting that a return to England isn’t off the table. He joked about never coaching an English club again, then admitted that, in theory, Liverpool could still lure him back. He did, however, emphasize his current contentment with Red Bull and his lack of longing for the old grind—press conferences, long rain-soaked hours, and relentless media rounds.

Transfers and rumors continue to swirl. Manchester United, Chelsea, and several international teams are repeatedly tied to Klopp in various guises. His long-time agent, Marc Kosicke, confirmed that rivals had reached out about a return to management, while England and the USA also explored potential national-team roles. Kosicke reiterated that Klopp is very happy with his current position, though he wouldn’t rule out the occasional locker-room itch in the future.

Before joining Red Bull, Klopp’s name had surfaced with the United States, England, Germany, and even Chelsea and Manchester United at different times. Though a move to any of these clubs would contradict his own stated preferences in some cases, the ongoing inquiries underscore how highly Klopp is regarded in global football circles.

Bottom line: Klopp’s future remains a hot topic, with Red Bull reportedly not blocking a return to management and several top clubs and national teams weighing their options. Whether Klopp returns to the touchline soon, later, or at all, the debate about his next legacy continues to captivate fans and pundits alike. Would you welcome Klopp back to a major club, or do you think his era at the top of the game has passed? Share your thoughts below.