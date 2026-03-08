Junior Paulo's Future: Will the Veteran Stay with the Parramatta Eels? (2026)

Here’s a bold statement: One of the NRL’s most seasoned stars is at a crossroads, and his decision could reshape the league’s landscape. Junior Paulo, the veteran prop for the Parramatta Eels, has finally broken his silence about his future, and it’s a conversation every rugby league fan needs to hear. With his contract expiring at the end of the year, Paulo has made it clear: he’s not ready to hang up the boots just yet. In fact, he’s thriving under the guidance of new coach Jason Ryles, rediscovering the form that makes him a force to be reckoned with on the field.

But here’s where it gets intriguing: Paulo’s skill set—his ability to dominate with the ball in hand and offload with ease—makes him a hot commodity for any NRL club. Yet, he’s not entertaining offers from elsewhere. Instead, he’s leaving the negotiations to his manager, expressing a deep desire to stay with the Eels. ‘I’d definitely love to,’ he told Fox Sports. ‘That’s something between my manager and the club, but I’d love to stay.’ It’s a loyalty that’s rare in today’s game, but is it enough to secure his future in blue and gold?

And this is the part most people miss: Paulo isn’t just any player. He’s an Eels legend, with 208 appearances for the club, not to mention his 11 caps for the NSW Blues and his remarkable tenure as captain of the Samoan national team, where he became their most-capped player ever with 20 appearances. His experience and leadership are invaluable, but will the Eels prioritize retaining him?

Controversially, while Paulo’s future hangs in the balance, the Eels are also eyeing another big name: Mitch Barnett. Fresh off his release from the New Zealand Warriors on compassionate grounds, Barnett is an Origin-level forward who could bolster Parramatta’s roster. ‘He’s certainly someone we would potentially look at,’ Ryles admitted to Fox Sports. ‘It’s an area of our roster we can strengthen.’ But here’s the question: Can the Eels afford to chase Barnett while ensuring Paulo stays? And if they can’t have both, who takes priority?

As the Eels prepare to kick off their 2026 campaign against the Melbourne Storm on March 5 at AAMI Park, the stakes have never been higher. Will Paulo’s loyalty be rewarded, or will he become another name in the NRL’s free agency frenzy? And what does Barnett’s potential arrival mean for the team’s dynamics? These are the questions that will dominate headlines in the coming months.

Thought-provoking question for you: If you were the Eels' management, would you prioritize re-signing Paulo or securing Barnett? Why?

