Julio Rodríguez's Journey to Greatness: A Seattle Mariners Hitting Coach's Perspective (2026)

The Seattle Mariners' Hitting Coach Reveals the Secret to Unlocking a Player's Potential

The offseason is a critical time for baseball coaches and players alike. While the action on the field may be on pause, the work behind the scenes is far from over. This is especially true for hitting coaches, who often have a mountain of homework and player evaluations to tackle before spring training begins.

But this year, Seattle Mariners assistant hitting coach Bobby Magallanes had a rare opportunity to reflect on the past season and share his insights with fans. Last year, he and hitting coach Kevin Seitzer were busy preparing for their inaugural season with the Mariners after their stint with the Atlanta Braves. Fast forward to the present, and Magallanes is ready to reveal some fascinating details about the team's hitting strategy and the remarkable transformation of one of their star players, Julio Rodríguez.

Magallanes recalls the thrilling postseason, stating, "It was an incredible experience, but the ending left us wanting more. We had unfinished business." This sentiment is shared by the players, who are eager to return and make their mark.

Building trust was the cornerstone of Magallanes and Seitzer's approach. Together with senior director of hitting strategy Edgar Martinez, they formed a formidable hitting group. This trio's impact was evident, as Julio Rodríguez acknowledged their unique contributions during the postseason.

Rodríguez praised the coaches, saying, "Each of them brings something special to the table. Bobby excels at swing mechanics, while Seitz and Edgar are masters of approach and experience. Their dynamic collaboration has been a game-changer for us. We've learned to trust their expertise, and it's paying off." This trust was hard-earned, as the coaches dedicated themselves to understanding each player's swing and mindset.

Rodríguez's journey last season was nothing short of remarkable. He started slow, posting a .252/.313/.417 slash line in the first half, but then flipped a switch, finishing with a scorching .290/.341/.560 slash line in the second half. This turnaround propelled him to a sixth-place finish in American League MVP voting.

Magallanes believes Rodríguez is poised for an even bigger year, citing his ability to overcome previous first-half struggles. "Julio's decision to decline the All-Star Game invitation was a pivotal moment," Magallanes revealed. "He recognized his need to refine his swing and took the necessary steps. It showed his dedication and focus."

But here's where it gets controversial. Rodríguez's decision to skip the All-Star Game raised eyebrows. It was a surprising move for a player who had embraced the experience in the past. However, Magallanes explains that it was a matter of pride and determination. "He wanted to be a great player, not just a good one. His decision to focus on his hitting was a testament to his commitment to excellence."

The coaches' work with Rodríguez involved a holistic approach, addressing both technical and mental aspects. They encouraged him to share his insights and combined them with their observations to find solutions. This partnership proved to be a turning point, as Rodríguez's second-half performance soared.

The coaches also helped Rodríguez with his swing, using a high tee to reduce the steepness of his swing path and improve his contact with the ball. Additionally, they worked on his discipline at the plate, teaching him to avoid chasing pitches outside the strike zone.

The big question remains: Can Rodríguez maintain his momentum from the second half? Magallanes is optimistic, noting that the team seemed to find solutions more effortlessly last year. He even hints at the possibility of Rodríguez's All-Star Game decision being a catalyst for his transformation from a very good player to a great one.

As the Mariners gear up for spring training, fans eagerly await the answers to these questions. Will Rodríguez continue his ascent? Only time will tell. But one thing is certain: the Mariners' hitting coaches are dedicated to unlocking the full potential of their players, and their work is far from over.