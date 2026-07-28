Julia Morris, a veteran TV host, found herself in an unexpected situation when her long-running show, 'I'm A Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here!', was abruptly canceled by Channel Ten. However, her resilience and quick wit shone through at a recent charity gala, where she not only embraced her newfound freedom but also made a memorable impact. The event, presented by Maddie Riewoldt’s Vision, a charity close to her heart, showcased her ability to adapt and celebrate life's twists and turns. This incident highlights the unpredictable nature of the entertainment industry and the importance of resilience and adaptability in the face of change.
Julia Morris Wins Charity Gala After I'm A Celebrity Show is Axed (2026)
References
- https://www.theage.com.au/national/victoria/after-her-beloved-i-m-a-celebrity-show-was-axed-julia-morris-is-a-winner-again-20260524-p6004d.html
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