Julia Fox's Dramatic Sculptural Heels at Marc Jacobs' Runway Show | Spring 2026 (2026)

Julia Fox stuns with avant-garde footwear at Marc Jacobs' runway show, leaving a lasting impression.

The actress and model, known for her bold fashion choices, stepped out in a pair of statement-making boots at the highly anticipated Marc Jacobs Spring 2026 show. These sculptural heels are a true work of art, pushing the boundaries of footwear design. The boots feature a sky-high, curved block heel and a slender platform, creating a silhouette that is both imposing and captivating. But here's where it gets intriguing: the toe is upturned, adding a unique twist to the classic pump shape. This design element has been a signature of Marc Jacobs' recent collections, as seen on other celebrities.

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Fox's boots, crafted from pristine white leather, also boasted an ankle-grazing shaft and intricate corset-style lacing, offering a nod to the brand's iconic Kiki boot. This design is a favorite among celebrities and was recently reimagined in collaboration with Dr. Martens. The boots were a stark contrast to her outfit, which consisted of a sheer lavender bodysuit, satin bra top, and a luxurious fur coat casually draped over her shoulders. Her hair, styled in voluminous ringlet curls, and dramatic makeup completed the striking look.

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This isn't the first time Fox has experimented with unconventional footwear from Marc Jacobs. At the brand's Fall 2025 show, she wore satin pumps with an elongated toe, a style that sparked conversations. And this is the part most people miss—the interplay between fashion's love for the dramatic and the wearable. How do you think designers should balance pushing boundaries and creating accessible styles? Share your thoughts below!

Julia Fox's Dramatic Sculptural Heels at Marc Jacobs' Runway Show | Spring 2026 (2026)

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