Jules Neale Celebrates 36th Birthday in Perth After Marriage Breakdown | AFL WAG's New Chapter (2026)

Heartbreak, Healing, and a Fresh Start: Jules Neale's Emotional Journey Back Home

Jules Neale's 36th birthday wasn't just a celebration of another year; it was a powerful statement of resilience and new beginnings. Returning to her roots in Perth, Western Australia, Jules marked this milestone surrounded by the love and support of her closest friends, a stark contrast to the public turmoil of her recent marriage breakdown with Brisbane Lions star Lachie Neale. But here's where it gets emotional: This birthday wasn't just about cake and balloons; it was about reclaiming her happiness and starting a new chapter as a single mother to her two children, Piper and Freddie.

Radiating joy in a vibrant yellow dress, Jules shared glimpses of her special day on social media, captioning a photo with the candid and relatable “Thirty fkn six 🪩🍸🎀.” The outpouring of love from her followers was immediate, with comments like “1 day at a time..36!!! Happy birthday surround yourself with love & friendship” and “Go Jules ❤️” flooding her posts. This celebration comes months after her highly publicized separation, a period that saw Jules return to Perth to rebuild her life with her family.

And this is the part most people miss: While Jules focuses on healing and moving forward, the aftermath of her split continues to ripple through the lives of those connected to the story. Take Ben Crosley, for instance, whose wife Tess was allegedly involved in an affair with Lachie. In a move that speaks volumes, Ben has seemingly erased almost all traces of his marriage from Instagram, a stark contrast to Tess, who has kept many of their shared moments public. Is this a silent statement of heartbreak, or a strategic move to distance himself from the drama? It’s a question that sparks debate and invites us to consider the complexities of public relationships and personal boundaries.

Meanwhile, Lachie Neale has been more active on social media, sharing snapshots of his life as a father and athlete. From Facetiming daughter Piper to kissing his one-year-old son Freddie, Lachie’s posts paint a picture of a man navigating fatherhood amidst personal upheaval. When asked about visiting Jules and their children during a recent trip to Perth, Lachie remained tight-lipped, though his Instagram suggests he’s maintaining a presence in their lives.

But here's the controversial question: As public figures, how much of their personal lives should they share, and where do we draw the line between public interest and private pain? Jules’ journey back home is a testament to strength and resilience, but it also raises broader questions about the impact of public scrutiny on personal healing. What do you think? Should public figures like Jules and Lachie be expected to share more, or do they deserve privacy during such challenging times? Let’s keep the conversation going in the comments!