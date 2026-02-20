Judge's Warning: Acting ICE Director Faces Contempt for Disregarding Court Orders (2026)

In a stunning rebuke of federal authority, a judge has taken the rare step of threatening to hold the acting director of ICE in contempt of court, accusing the agency of blatantly disregarding judicial orders. This dramatic move comes after repeated instances of ICE failing to comply with court directives in immigration cases, leaving many to wonder: is the agency operating above the law? But here’s where it gets even more contentious: Chief U.S. District Judge Patrick Schiltz, a George W. Bush appointee, has demanded that acting ICE Director Todd Lyons appear in person this Friday to explain why Juan Tobay Robles, an immigrant detained in Minnesota, was not granted a bond hearing or released within the court-ordered seven-day window. And this is the part most people miss: this isn’t an isolated incident—it’s one of dozens of recent cases where ICE has seemingly ignored judicial mandates.

Judge Schiltz didn’t mince words, stating, ‘The Court’s patience is at an end. While ordering the head of a federal agency to appear in person is extraordinary, ICE’s defiance of court orders is equally extraordinary, and lesser attempts to address this have failed.’ The hearing is set for 1:00 p.m. Friday in Minneapolis, where Lyons will have to justify why he shouldn’t be held in contempt for violating the January 14, 2026, order. But here’s the twist: if Tobay Robles is released before the hearing, the judge will cancel the proceedings, potentially sparing Lyons the public scrutiny. This raises a critical question: Is ICE’s noncompliance a bureaucratic oversight, or a deliberate challenge to judicial authority?

For context, Tobay Robles was arrested earlier this month by federal immigration agents in Minnesota, and his case has become a flashpoint in the ongoing debate over immigration enforcement and judicial oversight. NBC News has reached out to ICE and Tobay Robles' attorney for comment, but the silence so far only adds to the intrigue.