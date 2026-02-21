JT Kenney's Fantasy Fishing Picks for Lake Guntersville 2026 | Beat JT Challenge Tips (2026)

The thrill of competitive fishing is ramping up this season, and what you might not realize is how high the stakes can be — not just in catching fish, but in outsmarting some of the best anglers out there. But here's where it gets controversial: this year, a new challenge has emerged that could change the way enthusiasts view fantasy fishing contests forever. And this is the part most people miss—facing off against professional anglers like JT Kenney is now part of the game, adding a whole new layer of excitement.

The 2026 season of Phoenix Fantasy Fishing, sponsored by 13 Fishing, kicks off this Thursday at the legendary Lake Guntersville. The tournament marks the beginning of a new season, and for fans of the sport, it’s a perfect opportunity to test their skills against the pros. For the first time, players not only compete against friends in their fantasy leagues but also have the chance to go head-to-head against JT Kenney, a three-time FLW Tour winner and current MLFNOW! color commentator. He’s stepping into the arena with a bold new contest called "Beat JT Kenney Presented by 13 Fishing." All participants who submit their picks for the Bass Pro Tour events are automatically entered into this challenge, where their performance will be compared directly to JT’s predictions.

The overall season winner will earn a trophy reminiscent of the Heavy Hitters Championship belt, along with an exclusive prize package from 13 Fishing. So, it’s not just about bragging rights — there’s real reward for those who can best the pros.

Now, let’s dive into JT Kenney’s current lineup for the opening stage at B&W Trailer Hitches Stage 1, held at Lake Guntersville, with the event presented by Mercury. Remember, if you want to beat him, don’t forget to make your team selections before the lines close at 7:45 a.m. Central Time on Thursday.

Flight 1 Picks

JT's Selection: Dustin Connell, Ott DeFoe, Alton Jones Jr., Wesley Strader, Jacob Wall

My Take on Their Strategy: It’s evident that forward-facing sonar technology will play a critical role in this event. Since anglers are allowed to use it only once per day, they'll need to rely on traditional tactics alongside. The grassy areas of Guntersville are expected to be especially productive. I’ve chosen a crew that combines various skills and local knowledge. Dustin Connell and Alton Jones Jr. are among the top minnows-’shakers,’ particularly adept at this technique. Connell, notably, recently won an event on Guntersville, making him a prime choice. Wesley Strader and Jacob Wall both have experience with forward-facing sonar and are well-rounded competitors. Wall, who lives on Guntersville, fishes the lake frequently, and Strader has a proven track record, finishing second at REDCREST last spring. Don’t be surprised if Strader delivers another strong performance this week. Ott DeFoe may not be the flashiest “scoper,” but his knack for finding shallow grass beds or working current spots makes him a consistent performer.



Flight 2 Picks

JT's Selection: Zack Birge, Bobby Lane, Banks Shaw, Bryan Thrift, Jacob Wheeler

My interpretation: Jacob Wheeler is an obvious choice, thanks to his consistent performances and deep understanding of the sport. Banks Shaw has recently elevated his game, especially with his impressive season on the Invitationals. He’s a dark horse to watch on the BPT. Zack Birge’s talent with forward-facing sonar often gets overlooked; he's also known for his skill in shallow power fishing. His previous top-10 finishes at the season’s opening events and his strong showing at REDCREST last year make him a reliable pick. Bobby Lane is known for his ability to read the water and adapt, particularly on grass, but his finesse crankbait skills — exemplified by his winning Frittside on Grand Lake — are equally dangerous. Bryan Thrift is a master at locating offshore structures and pulling fish from hidden spots — skills that could prove invaluable during this period of fish grouping in smaller schools.



Are your predictions strong enough to beat the pros? With this lineup and contest in place, the challenge is real and exciting. Do you think the seasoned anglers will continue their dominance, or can a newcomer or savvy fantasy player take the crown? Share your thoughts — who do you believe will come out on top this season, and what strategies will help you win against JT Kenney and the field? Let the debate begin!