JSC Kenya Job Openings: 4 Senior Positions Available! Apply by Feb 5, 2026 (2026)

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has made a significant announcement regarding four senior-level job openings, inviting qualified individuals from Kenya to submit their applications by the deadline of February 5, 2026. In a public notice released on Friday, the JSC emphasized that these positions are vital for enhancing the independence, accountability, and operational efficiency of the Judiciary, aligning with its responsibilities as outlined in Article 171 of the Constitution.

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JSC Kenya Job Openings: 4 Senior Positions Available! Apply by Feb 5, 2026 (2026)

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