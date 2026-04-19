JSC Kenya Job Openings: 4 Senior Positions Available! Apply by Feb 5, 2026 (2026)

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has made a significant announcement regarding four senior-level job openings, inviting qualified individuals from Kenya to submit their applications by the deadline of February 5, 2026. In a public notice released on Friday, the JSC emphasized that these positions are vital for enhancing the independence, accountability, and operational efficiency of the Judiciary, aligning with its responsibilities as outlined in Article 171 of the Constitution.

This is premium content, and if you want to continue reading, we encourage you to subscribe. By doing so, you support our commitment to delivering impartial news, thorough investigations, and a variety of viewpoints. Your subscription not only sustains our work but also enables us to continue providing high-quality and reliable journalism. Join us today and be part of the change!

If you're already a subscriber, feel free to sign in here to access more information.