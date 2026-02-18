JPMorgan's BTC Bull Case: Could Bitcoin Hit $266,000? key drivers in 2026 (2026)

JPMorgan's Bitcoin Bull Case: $266,000 Target Stays Intact

JPMorgan is sticking to its long-term bullish stance on Bitcoin, maintaining a $266,000 per-coin target, despite near-term challenges and a cautious market outlook for 2026. The bank's latest analysis focuses on two key factors: a "soft" floor around Bitcoin's production cost and a valuation model comparing Bitcoin's market cap to private-sector gold investments, adjusted for volatility.

See Also
Buy These 2 Vanguard ETFs If the Stock Market Crashes in 2026!Double Your $5,000 in 2 Years? 2 Growth Stocks to Buy Now (Western Digital & Nvidia)Why Robinhood Markets Crashed: Crypto, Options, and the Future of HOODYen to Soar in 2026? HSBC Predicts Major Shift!

In the short term, JPMorgan views the current market drawdown as a routine stress test for miners. They estimate the cost to produce a Bitcoin at around $77,000, while Bitcoin trades at mid-$60,000, making it unprofitable for less efficient miners. However, historically, production costs have acted as a "soft" support, not a rigid boundary. If prices remain below profitability for extended periods, weaker miners exit, difficulty adjusts downward, and the average production cost decreases, tightening the band above the spot price.

See Also
IRS Owed Tax Refunds for Pandemic-Era Penalty Tax Relief, Watchdog Audit Finds

JPMorgan maintains a positive market outlook for 2026, emphasizing that institutional capital, not retail or corporate treasuries, is the marginal buyer that can restart flows when the macro environment stabilizes. They predict increased inflows into digital assets, driven by institutional investors.

JPMorgan's $266,000 target is derived from a thought experiment comparing Bitcoin to gold. The bank's model suggests that matching the scale of private gold investments (approximately $8 trillion, excluding central banks) would imply a Bitcoin price of $266,000. However, analysts acknowledge this level as "unrealistic" in the near term, citing volatility as the bridge between the current "unrealistic" state and a potential future "possible" state.

The bank highlights a Bitcoin-to-gold volatility ratio of around 1.5, which is unusually low historically. They argue that gold's surge since October, coupled with rising volatility, has enhanced Bitcoin's long-term appeal compared to gold. This stance divides the market into two phases: a messy adjustment if Bitcoin remains below mining breakevens and a longer-term bet on institutional inflows and US regulatory progress in 2026, potentially reshaping Bitcoin's role relative to gold.

At the time of writing, Bitcoin traded at $66,229.

JPMorgan's BTC Bull Case: Could Bitcoin Hit $266,000? key drivers in 2026 (2026)

References

Top Articles
Israel's West Bank Settlement Plan: A Threat to Palestinian Statehood?
British Neo-Nazi Faces Deportation from Australia: Legal Battle Over Nazi Symbols and Hate Speech
Canada's Sovereignty at Risk: Former Envoy's Warning on Trump's Hemisphere Strategy
Latest Posts
The Rookie Season 8 Premiere Breakdown: Chenford's Big Decision, Grey's New Job & More!
EUR/USD Price Forecast: Key Levels, Technical Analysis & Outlook for 1.1700
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Jonah Leffler

Last Updated:

Views: 6281

Rating: 4.4 / 5 (45 voted)

Reviews: 84% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Jonah Leffler

Birthday: 1997-10-27

Address: 8987 Kieth Ports, Luettgenland, CT 54657-9808

Phone: +2611128251586

Job: Mining Supervisor

Hobby: Worldbuilding, Electronics, Amateur radio, Skiing, Cycling, Jogging, Taxidermy

Introduction: My name is Jonah Leffler, I am a determined, faithful, outstanding, inexpensive, cheerful, determined, smiling person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.