JPMorgan's BTC Bull Case: Could Bitcoin Hit $266,000? key drivers in 2026 (2026)

JPMorgan's Bitcoin Bull Case: $266,000 Target Stays Intact

JPMorgan is sticking to its long-term bullish stance on Bitcoin, maintaining a $266,000 per-coin target, despite near-term challenges and a cautious market outlook for 2026. The bank's latest analysis focuses on two key factors: a "soft" floor around Bitcoin's production cost and a valuation model comparing Bitcoin's market cap to private-sector gold investments, adjusted for volatility.

In the short term, JPMorgan views the current market drawdown as a routine stress test for miners. They estimate the cost to produce a Bitcoin at around $77,000, while Bitcoin trades at mid-$60,000, making it unprofitable for less efficient miners. However, historically, production costs have acted as a "soft" support, not a rigid boundary. If prices remain below profitability for extended periods, weaker miners exit, difficulty adjusts downward, and the average production cost decreases, tightening the band above the spot price.

JPMorgan maintains a positive market outlook for 2026, emphasizing that institutional capital, not retail or corporate treasuries, is the marginal buyer that can restart flows when the macro environment stabilizes. They predict increased inflows into digital assets, driven by institutional investors.

JPMorgan's $266,000 target is derived from a thought experiment comparing Bitcoin to gold. The bank's model suggests that matching the scale of private gold investments (approximately $8 trillion, excluding central banks) would imply a Bitcoin price of $266,000. However, analysts acknowledge this level as "unrealistic" in the near term, citing volatility as the bridge between the current "unrealistic" state and a potential future "possible" state.

The bank highlights a Bitcoin-to-gold volatility ratio of around 1.5, which is unusually low historically. They argue that gold's surge since October, coupled with rising volatility, has enhanced Bitcoin's long-term appeal compared to gold. This stance divides the market into two phases: a messy adjustment if Bitcoin remains below mining breakevens and a longer-term bet on institutional inflows and US regulatory progress in 2026, potentially reshaping Bitcoin's role relative to gold.

At the time of writing, Bitcoin traded at $66,229.