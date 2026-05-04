Josiah Gray's Spring Training Comeback: A Deep Dive into Game #11 (2026)

The road to recovery can be long and arduous, especially when baseball throws you a curveball. For pitcher Josiah Gray, his return to the mound in Spring Training Game #11 marks a significant moment – his first Spring Training start since 2024, a full two years after his last Grapefruit League appearance. This comeback is particularly poignant as he navigates his way back from Tommy John surgery, an injury that occurred during that 2024 season, the same year he was slated to be the team's Opening Day pitcher. The journey back from such a significant surgery is a testament to his resilience, and how the rest of his career unfolds from this point will be fascinating to watch.

But here's where it gets interesting: Spring Training is a time for more than just wins and losses; it's a crucial period for players to refine their craft. We often see players still developing, and some may not yet be quite ready for the intense competition of Major League Baseball. For instance, among the 55 batters who have stepped up to the plate for the Nationals so far, a notable 26 have yet to record a hit. While these small sample sizes can be deceiving, as we gather more data, our judgments will naturally become more informed.

And this is the part most people miss: when analyzing small sample sizes, the process is just as important as the outcome. It's vital to understand what players are actively working on. Would you bench promising talents like James Wood or Daylen Lile simply because they haven't registered a hit yet in these early games? Absolutely not. Their development is the priority.

Currently, we're only 10 games into Spring Training, and no Nationals batter has accumulated more than 13 plate appearances. Similarly, no pitcher has exceeded 5.0 innings pitched. With the first round of roster cuts having already taken place, we can anticipate that the starting pitchers will begin to see increased workloads soon.

Some players, like Cade Cavalli, are getting valuable innings on the minor league side of camp. Reports indicate he pitched the equivalent of 3.0 innings yesterday. It's quite common for players to get their work in on the backfields. Even starter Foster Griffin has been exclusively working on these auxiliary fields and is set to make his first official start on Wednesday against Venezuela in an exhibition game. In other roster news, Luis Garcia Jr. is slated to gain experience at first base this week.

It’s getting dangerous out there! We've received word that Dylan Crews' thumb soreness wasn't from a jammed finger, but rather from being hit by a pitch on his hand during live batting practice. This is the second intra-squad injury we've heard about; Jacob Young was also plunked by a teammate, Bryce Montes de Oca, during a live BP session two weeks ago. Young's only Spring Training action so far was on Friday, where he had two at-bats and, impressively, robbed a home run with his stellar defense against Jose Altuve. For now, both Crews and Young are considered day-to-day.

With Young and Crews sidelined, Joey Wiemer is expected to get another start, while Wood and Lile will likely fill the corner outfield spots in this upcoming game. Yesterday, Christian Franklin stepped in to cover Crews’ outfield position.

Before the game, as is customary, the team made several cuts from the Major League camp, reassigning players to the minor league camp. Among the five players cut were top prospects Jarlin Susana and Travis Sykora, both of whom underwent offseason surgeries. The other players reassigned were Andry Lara, Max Romero Jr., and Eddy Yean.

Washington Nationals vs. Houston Astros

Stadium: CACTI Park of the Palm Beaches, West Palm Beach, Florida

CACTI Park of the Palm Beaches, West Palm Beach, Florida First Pitch: 1:05 PM EDT

1:05 PM EDT TV: N/A (Check for Houston exclusive Pressbox video)

N/A (Check for Houston exclusive Pressbox video) Radio: WJFK 1580 AM and the MLB app

Now, I'm curious to hear your thoughts. Do you believe the focus on player development in Spring Training, even at the expense of early season hitting struggles, is the right approach? Or should we be more concerned with immediate performance, even from young stars? Let me know in the comments below!