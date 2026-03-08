Joshua Tarling's Giro d'Italia Crash: A Tale of Talent and Resilience (2026)

A Tale of Two Races: From Disappointment to Determination with Joshua Tarling

Joshua Tarling, a rising star in cycling, is gearing up for his 2026 season, starting with the UAE Tour. With a strong showing in the time trial alongside Remco Evenepoel, he's a favorite to make a mark. But it wasn't always smooth sailing for this talented athlete.

In a recent video, Tarling reflected on his previous season, highlighting his first Grand Tour win at the Giro. He shared, "I have better memories from the road stages. Time trials can be a bit of a grind, but the team vibe was great, especially with Ben Turner as my leadout man. Working for Egan Bernal and Thymen Arensman on the gravel stage was also a highlight."

The 21-year-old had a busy few weeks, juggling domestique roles and breakaways. Despite the challenges, he found joy in the camaraderie and the thrill of competition. However, his Giro adventure took a turn on stage 16, where a crash left him with a less-than-spectacular memory. "It was a boring crash, and that's what made it so disappointing," he admitted. "I just went straight on at a roundabout. A lack of talent, I guess."

The crash resulted in serious injuries, including fractured vertebrae and a tailbone, forcing Tarling to take a break from racing until September. He missed the national and World Championships, settling for a fifth-place finish at the Europeans. But he bounced back, winning the late-season Chrono des Nations and embracing track racing during the winter.

Looking ahead to 2026, Tarling is eager to tackle the classics and leadouts. He's confident in his team's strength, especially with Ben Turner and Sam Welsford. "I feel good and strong, with a few fine-tunings needed," he said. "I'm excited to dive back into the classics and leadouts, and I hope to do better than last year. It's going to be a lot of fun!"

The UAE Tour's stage 2, a 12-kilometer time trial, presents an opportunity for Tarling to make his mark. He's drawn to its technical nature, saying, "I really like it. It's quite technical, which suits me. And the finish is twisty—that'll be fun."

As Tarling prepares for the new season, he carries the lessons from his past, embracing both the highs and lows. His journey from disappointment to determination is a testament to his resilience and passion for the sport.