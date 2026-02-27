Josh Padley Dominates Jaouad Belmehdi for European Junior Lightweight Title (2026)

In a jaw-dropping display of power and precision, Josh Padley silenced his critics and claimed the European junior lightweight title with a stunning second-round knockout of Jaouad Belmehdi. But here's where it gets controversial... Was Padley's victory a redemption story or a stroke of luck? Let's dive into the details.

NEWCASTLE, England – In a fight that promised fireworks, Josh Padley (now 18-1, 6 KOs) delivered a performance that left the boxing world in awe. Coming off a contentious win against former British champion Reece Bellotti in October—a bout many believed Bellotti had won—Padley faced skepticism. Yet, he answered his detractors in the most emphatic way possible. The 30-year-old Yorkshire native dominated France’s Jaouad Belmehdi, 27, with a relentless assault that culminated in a brutal finish at 2 minutes and 35 seconds of Round 2, leaving Belmehdi face-down on the canvas.

And this is the part most people miss... Despite Padley’s triumph, it was Belmehdi who started the fight aggressively, forcing Padley to work from the ropes. Early on, it seemed like Belmehdi might pose a serious threat. However, Padley’s transformation in the second round was nothing short of remarkable. A sharp left hook sent Belmehdi crashing to the floor, and though referee Jon Llona Fernandez allowed the fight to continue, Padley smelled blood. He unleashed a barrage of strikes, cornering Belmehdi and landing a devastating right hand. The Frenchman was in trouble, but the fight wasn’t over yet.

In a chaotic sequence, Padley wrestled Belmehdi to the ground, though it wasn’t ruled a knockdown. Here’s the controversial bit: Should that have been called a knockdown? If so, the fight might have ended right there. Instead, Belmehdi was allowed to continue—only to be met with another thunderous right hand that sealed his fate. With this loss, Belmehdi’s record dropped to 22-3-3 (11 KOs).

Padley’s victory wasn’t just a win; it was a statement. But it also raises questions: Did he truly prove his critics wrong, or did he simply capitalize on Belmehdi’s mistakes? And what does this mean for his future in the junior lightweight division? What’s your take? Was Padley’s performance a masterpiece or a lucky break? Let us know in the comments!